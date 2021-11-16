Silversea Cruises Appoint Nunn Media For APAC region
Ultra-luxury cruise operator Silversea Cruises has appointed Nunn Media for the APAC region after a competitive pitch process.
As the cruising industry prepares to welcome back passengers, Nunn media will handle Silversea’s integrated strategy, planning and buying in the APAC region.
Director of marketing, APAC at Silversea Cruises, Liz Glover, said: “With the long awaited return to travel, specifically cruising, Silversea needed an agency partner with extensive travel and luxury sector experience and an understanding of our audience and how to reach them.
“Nunn Media clearly demonstrated these capabilities and demonstrated a flexibility in their approach as we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard in the Asia Pacific.”
Managing director at Nunn Media Sydney, Chris Walton, added: “Silversea Cruise have clear ambitions to significantly grow its brand in key markets across the region and a clearly defined strategy on how to achieve this.
“The team have already started work with Silversea to bring our insights and experience to bear to help them realise their goals.”
This appointment follows Nunn Media’s acquisition of performance agnecy Alley last month.
Silversea Cruises operates globally and visits over 900 destinations worldwide.
