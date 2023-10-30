“She’s Lost Her Mind!” Kim Kardashian Unveils Loony Ad For Her ‘Nipple Bra’, But Is It All A Joke?

Proving she’ll market just about anything, Kim Kardashian has unveiled a new line to her burgeoning SKIMS line of underwear and people aren’t quite sure whether or not the thing’s one massive oddball marketing stunt.

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old single mother of four announced the launch of the Ultimate Nipple Bra, a skin-toned brassiere that comes with built-in, faux nipples that creates the effect the wearer is suddenly and immediately very cold.

Yes, apparently it’s a thing and they go on sale tomorrow for $A120.

And the reason behind the madness? Apparently it’s Kardashian’s bid to save the planet – why turn up the fossil fuel burning air-conditioner when the Ultimate Nipple Bra delivers perky teats all day long. Or, so goes the theory.

SKIMS has also announced they’ll donate 10 per cent of its sales to corporate green group One Percent For The Planet.

As Kardashian extols in the equally odd ad below: “The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. Sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. I’m no scientist, but I believe everyone can do their skillset to do their part.

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

COMING OCT 31: THE @SKIMS ULTIMATE NIPPLE BRA. Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor – meet the newest innovation to our Ultimate Bra collection on Tuesday, October 31 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop. In addition to our… pic.twitter.com/PTrugEEN4T — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2023

However, social media users weren’t sure if Kim was merely having a lend of them.

“I thought this was a joke,” one person wrote to Instagram.

“Is this an SNL parody?” another asked.

As one said: “Who else checked to see if it’s April 1?”

“She’s lost her mind. Why would anyone need this?” asked another.

However, the idea also had its backers, many arguing it was “clever marketing” and something they didn’t know they needed. (Such is the cachet of a Kardashian!)

“Women who have suffered from breast cancer and want that extra boost of confidence, are going to appreciate this so much,” one commenter said.

“Set my alarm. THIS. Need to test,” said another.

“I don’t know if I hate it or love it. This is brilliantly weird but genius,” said another.

