Share Your Voice. Shape The Media Industry: Women In Media Industry Survey Closes 11 April 2025

Women in Media’s annual survey to better understand and represent the views of those working in the sector will close on 11 April 2025. Women in Media is dedicated to understanding and representing the views of women working in various roles within the media sector. Anyone who identifies as a professional woman in the media industry is encouraged to participate.

Women in Media, a community of 6,700 women working in all facets of the media, conducts the survey to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Distinguished television producer and media executive, Anita Jacoby AM is championing this important initiative. As chair of Women in Media, Jacoby said the survey is essential for understanding and advocating for the needs of women across the media sector.

“Women in the media continue to break barriers, but systemic challenges remain. This survey provides an opportunity for every woman in the sector – whether just starting out or a seasoned veteran – to have their voice heard. The insights gathered inform industry-wide efforts to drive real, measurable change.”

“Our sector thrives when diverse voices and perspectives are elevated. By participating, industry women help Women in Media identify key issues, tailor its advocacy, and create programs that directly support career growth, leadership pathways, and workplace equity,” Jacoby added.

Individual responses remain strictly confidential, with published findings released to participants, the media, government, and industry.

The survey closes Friday 11 April 2025. Take the Women in Media survey here.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

