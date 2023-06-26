Sexual Wellness Retailer Club X Celebrates The History Of The Vibrator In Risqué Retro Campaign

Having opened its doors in 1977, sexual wellness retailer Club X has paved the way for sexual wellness and championed sexual diversity in Australia, navigating years of taboo and opposition, long before it was trendy to champion to do so.

This month the brand has launched a clever new campaign, created by marketing agency Kennedy Studio, which takes a tongue in cheek look at the history of the vibrator – from the Granville Hammer in the 1880’s, which was used to treat female ‘hysteria’, through to the classic vibrators of our mothers’ generation as part of the sexual revolution in the 1960’s.

Shot on location in Beaumaris in Melbourne, the aesthetic is grungy and retro and openly celebrates the power of female sexuality and reclaims out mother’s rightful place as icons of sexual liberation.

The campaign reminds women that vibrators have been around for decades and have always been a tool of self-exploration and pleasure. It’s time to break the taboo and embrace the past with a modern twist.