Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season

Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Seven has announced its broadcast partners and sponsors for the 2023 AFL season, which kicks off when Richmond take on Carlton at 7.00pm AEDT tomorrow night.

Toyota, AAMI, Macca’s, Harvey Norman and Bunnings join Seven’s coverage as broadcast partners.

Sportsbet, Coles, Telstra, Industry Super Funds, Hostplus, CBUS, NAB, Asahi Beverages, Uber Eats, Chemist Warehouse, OMO Ultimate, Cash Converters, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Tradie Underwear and Colgate-Palmolive join as broadcast sponsors, with additional brands signing on as local market sponsors.

FAST channels and new show pages on 7plus’ AFL Hub will allow brands to connect with audiences, and 7NEWS.com.au will be a premium destination during live coverage with a brand new match centre and expert analysis.

Seven’s live, free and exclusive coverage of the 2022 AFL Grand Final was the #1 program of the OzTAM survey year, reaching 5.76 million Australians on Channel 7 and scoring an average total television audience of 3.06 million viewers.

Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “Seven’s live and free AFL coverage delivers clients the biggest TV marketing opportunity in Australia across the country’s most-loved sport.

“With Seven’s unmatched market proposition, there has been an exceptional level of brand commitment to our AFL coverage this year, with an influx of both returning and new partners coming on board,” he said.

Seven West Media National Sport Sales Director, Rob Maclean, said: “Brands recognise the incredible power and value of Seven’s AFL coverage as the perfect platform to build awareness, target hard-to-find audiences at scale and drive genuine business results.

Seven’s AFL provides the most powerful 30 second ad break in Australia after every goal, and with our broadcast and digital rights extended until 2031, we can forge strong partnerships with brands looking for consistency and longevity to deliver effective brand outcomes.”

In September 2022, Seven secured the AFL media rights from 2025 to 2031, covering broadcast and – for the first time – digital rights. From 2025, 7plus will be the new home of the AFL for Seven’s dedicated fans and advertisers, offering viewers access the best AFL games and video content, live and free, in a way that suits them.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.