Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season

Seven has announced its broadcast partners and sponsors for the 2023 AFL season, which kicks off when Richmond take on Carlton at 7.00pm AEDT tomorrow night.

Toyota, AAMI, Macca’s, Harvey Norman and Bunnings join Seven’s coverage as broadcast partners.

Sportsbet, Coles, Telstra, Industry Super Funds, Hostplus, CBUS, NAB, Asahi Beverages, Uber Eats, Chemist Warehouse, OMO Ultimate, Cash Converters, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Tradie Underwear and Colgate-Palmolive join as broadcast sponsors, with additional brands signing on as local market sponsors.

FAST channels and new show pages on 7plus’ AFL Hub will allow brands to connect with audiences, and 7NEWS.com.au will be a premium destination during live coverage with a brand new match centre and expert analysis.

Seven’s live, free and exclusive coverage of the 2022 AFL Grand Final was the #1 program of the OzTAM survey year, reaching 5.76 million Australians on Channel 7 and scoring an average total television audience of 3.06 million viewers.

Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “Seven’s live and free AFL coverage delivers clients the biggest TV marketing opportunity in Australia across the country’s most-loved sport.

“With Seven’s unmatched market proposition, there has been an exceptional level of brand commitment to our AFL coverage this year, with an influx of both returning and new partners coming on board,” he said.

Seven West Media National Sport Sales Director, Rob Maclean, said: “Brands recognise the incredible power and value of Seven’s AFL coverage as the perfect platform to build awareness, target hard-to-find audiences at scale and drive genuine business results.

“Seven’s AFL provides the most powerful 30 second ad break in Australia after every goal, and with our broadcast and digital rights extended until 2031, we can forge strong partnerships with brands looking for consistency and longevity to deliver effective brand outcomes.”

In September 2022, Seven secured the AFL media rights from 2025 to 2031, covering broadcast and – for the first time – digital rights. From 2025, 7plus will be the new home of the AFL for Seven’s dedicated fans and advertisers, offering viewers access the best AFL games and video content, live and free, in a way that suits them.