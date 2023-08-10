Seven Appoints Indie Creative Agency Emotive To Reshape Broadcaster’s Brand

Seven Network has appointed independent creative agency Emotive to work with its in-house marketing and creative teams.

Emotive’s appointment is an important step in the reshaping and evolution of the Seven brand. The agency’s strategy and creative teams will work closely with Seven’s marketing and creative departments.

Seven’s Mel Hopkins & Emotive CEO Simon Joyce

Seven’s Melissa Hopkins, chief marketing and audience officer, said: “I’ve known Simon and the Emotive team for years and I’m very excited to tap their expertise and talent to help reset the Seven brand, in partnership with our great marketing and creative people.”

Simon Joyce, founder and CEO at Emotive, added: “We really value the relationship we’ve built with Mel during her time at Optus and are excited to see what we can achieve together with Seven. It’s an iconic brand which holds a special place in the hearts of Australians, and we feel incredibly privileged to be partnering at a time where there is such strong ambition for growth and transformation.”

The partnership has commenced, with Emotive’s first campaign for the new season of The Voice rolling out across out of home and digital channels in conjunction with an on-air promo created by Seven’s creative team.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Emotive announcing four new clients in Investment NSW, HUB24, Elizabeth Arden, and Jockey; and sees Seven join a roster including Optus, Google and Audible.