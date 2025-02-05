SEN Announces Super Bowl LIX Line-Up

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) has announced its extensive broadcast coverage of Super Bowl LIX, marking the network’s eighth consecutive Super Bowl broadcast. SEN will bring listeners comprehensive coverage as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, live from New Orleans on Monday 10 February, starting at 9am AEDT.

With Gerard Whateley, Ben Graham, and Larry Fitzgerald Sr. headlining the call team, SEN promises an unmatched listening experience. Ben Graham – the first Australian to play in a Super Bowl – brings firsthand insight, while Fitzgerald Sr. – a highly respected voice in American football – adds expert analysis.

This Super Bowl is set to be one for the history books. Australian offensive lineman Jordan Mailata – a key player for the Eagles – is aiming to become the first Australian to win a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl title, further cementing their dynasty status.

Gerard Whateley has been broadcasting live from New Orleans all week leading up to the Super Bowl, hosting ‘Whateley’ live from Radio Row daily at 9am AEDT, giving fans an inside look at the build-up to the big game. In addition, SEN has been airing the ‘All American Hour’ daily from 5am to 6am AEDT, with Jordan Kounelis and David ‘The Chief’ Alcaro also reporting live from Radio Row, covering all the latest news and interviews leading up to the showdown.

“There’s nothing quite like the Super Bowl,” said Whateley. “It’s the biggest annual stage in world sport, and to be here covering it live is always a privilege. Eagles offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata, continues the quest to be the first Australian to play in a winning Super Bowl team, while the Chiefs are chasing a history-making third straight championship. It’s loaded with drama and storylines and we’ll take our listeners right to the heart of the action.”

“Our eighth consecutive Super Bowl broadcast reflects SEN’s commitment to delivering world-class coverage of the world’s biggest sporting events. With a star-studded call team and unrivaled access live from New Orleans, fans across Australia will have everything they need to be a part of the action,” said SEN’s head of sport, Julian Bayard.

SEN’s Super Bowl LIX broadcast will run from 9am to 3pm AEDT on Monday 10 February, with the game kicking off at 10.30am AEDT.

Fans can tune into SEN’s comprehensive Super Bowl LIX coverage across all SEN stations, including; SEN 1116am Melbourne, SEN 1170am Sydney, SENQ 693am Brisbane, SEN Gold Coast 1620am, SEN SA 1629am, SEN Tassie 1629am, SEN Top End 1611am, SEN Mt Gambier 1629am,SENSpirit 621am Bunbury, SENSpirit 1494am South West, SEN Peel in Mandurah DAB+, SEN Goldfields 1611am Kalgoorlie, SEN Fanatic on DAB+, and the SEN App.