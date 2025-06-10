MediaNewsletter

Scope3’s Brand Standards Delivers A 7% Lift In Brand Suitability For New York’s Butler/Till

Brian O'Kelley, CEO and co-founder, Scope3.

Scope3 has revealed performance results from its Brand Standards product and the launch of Brand Stories, an agentic AI solution that enables brands to connect with their audiences where their narrative will resonate most.

As part of its commitment to innovation, New York-based agency Butler/Till was the first to deploy a brand agent in a live campaign — putting Brand Standards to the test as a next-generation approach to brand safety and suitability.

The agency deployed Scope3 Brand Standards for all the safety and suitability decisioning across a pharmaceutical client’s recent campaign.

Using the software, brand suitability scores increased 7 per cent, ad fraud and brand safety violations dropped, indicating strong safeguards in place during the campaign.

Language-related incidents also “decreased substantially” and there was “no compromise” on quality, scale or efficiency with viewable rates remaining consistent and CPMs reduced slightly.

“Brand Standards surpassed our expectations, opening up new opportunities for our clients,” said Nick Morticelli, biddable media supervisor at Butler/Till. “We’re now empowered to make brand-specific decisions that both protect brand integrity and maximise reach. As technology continues to evolve, Butler/Till is proud to lead the way in advancing Brand Safety.”

Campaign reporting also revealed that Brand Standards enabled greater access to brand-aligned inventory, demonstrating the value of having a tailored brand agent. Implementing Brand Standards pre-bid allowed the campaign to capture more opportunities that aligned with the brand’s unique values, driving both efficiency and impact.

Scope3 is also expanding the capabilities of brand agents with Brand Stories, bringing on Omnicom Media Group as the official launch partner. Brand Stories revolutionises how marketers connect with audiences by understanding the personal narratives that drive behaviour and decision-making.

Using the power of LLMs, it identifies content that aligns with the values and motivations that shape how people engage with the world around them, and enables marketers to quickly and easily build fully bespoke targeting segments to engage and influence those audiences. With Brand Stories, brands can engage their exact target audience faster and more efficiently than ever before.

“Brand Stories changes the equation of targeting — instead of forcing marketers to translate their brand narrative into hundreds of checkboxes and taxonomies, the prompt, or story, itself becomes the targeting,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder, Scope3. “We’re eliminating the need for an extra translation layer and helping brands connect directly with their audiences.”

“This partnership with Scope3 will help us bridge the gap between cultural insights and media activation,” said Alex Siddall, chief strategy officer at OMG. “With Q, we already have incredible cultural intelligence on emerging subcultures and micro-communities, but Brand Stories gives us the mechanics to curate inventory at the speed of culture itself — finding exactly where these conversations are happening and activating against them.”

O’Kelley continued, “Omnicom gets what we’re building here. They already have incredible cultural intelligence through Q about emerging communities and micro-trends, and Brand Stories finally gives them the infrastructure to activate those insights effectively.”

Together, these advancements signal a turning point for the industry. Brands and publishers alike are embracing agentic infrastructure and the scale, safety and performance it unlocks.

