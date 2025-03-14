Scope3 Launches Agentic Media Buying Platform; Amazon, Index Exchange & Equativ On Board

Scope3 has launched an Agentic Media Platform to help partners build and sell agentic media products that are efficient and sustainable by design. It has also rolled out a tool that it says improves brand safety.

Publishers, ad tech platforms, curators and agencies can use the platform to create agentic media products that leverage AI agents and custom algorithms to deliver more effective media buying for brands.

Scope3 Agentic Media Platform rearchitects the media supply chain with AI at its core to make advertising more efficient, sustainable and brand safe by design. This approach enables safe, sustainable growth — an outcome not possible when AI is only layered onto legacy systems.

Amazon DSP is the first DSP to integrate with Scope3’s Agentic Media Platform, helping Amazon’s customers buy media at scale.

Additional companies already signed as launch distribution partners include Index Exchange, Equativ, and media.net. Several companies will also initiate pilots with Scope3 in early April, including MiQ, Elcano, and Azerion.

Scope3 has also launched Brand Standards which it says “reimagines brand safety and suitability for an AI-first world, delivering supply chain protection and custom brand definitions and control across all buying methods, whether open web or programmatic”.

Today’s digital advertising ecosystem forces brands to choose between reach and safety while generating unnecessary waste and emissions.

Brand Standards seeks to solve the problems of legacy brand safety tools which rely on rigid keyword lists and category blocking that can’t adapt to today’s complex and diverse media landscape, and don’t have the ability to address supply chain opacity.

Available now across multiple platforms — from open web to closed ecosystems — Brand Standards delivers reduced false blocking, greater control over where a brand’s ads appear online, and consistency in implementing their unique safety measures.

As part of the launch, Scope3 allows brands to build bespoke and automated standard models, offering enhanced brand protection for advertisers on Meta. The full list of partners integrating Brand Standards at launch includes Ebiquity, a large digital publisher, all major DSPs and multiple SSPs.

“The digital ad ecosystem has evolved into a complex web of inefficient supply chains, wasted impressions, and disconnected systems. AI is our opportunity to address the fundamental inefficiencies in how our media supply chains operate,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3.

“This reimagining allows us to simultaneously address waste, safety, and performance challenges—restoring control to brands while enabling sustainable growth by design. We’re not just solving for carbon reduction anymore; we’re also transforming how media decisions are made across the entire ecosystem, bringing intelligence to places it simply couldn’t exist before.”

The Agentic Media Platform delivers:

A centralised hub to create and manage agentic media products: Connect data, expert agents, and custom algorithms across PMPs, programmatic campaigns, and direct buys.

Access to third-party expert agents: Integrated with industry leaders who provide specialist data and algorithms, including LiveRamp, Classify, Sy.nexus and Compliant.

Safe and sustainable media by design: Eliminates MFA, fraud, IVT, non-brand-safe and climate-risk inventory by default.

Includes proprietary Scope3 media quality data: no additional charge for using Scope3 data including attention potential, problematic placement detection, and placement-level viewability.

Brand Standards offers:

AI-powered decisioning: Brand Standards allows brands to connect expert agents to improve compliance, responsibility, and effectiveness – for instance, Ebiquity’s Effective and Responsible Advertising Curriculum.

Bespoke safety and suitability protections: Custom models learn from brand values, standards, and objectives to ensure all purchased media adheres to a brand’s specific needs, dramatically improving precision to increase reach and reduce risk.

A trusted supply chain: End-to-end protection ensures ads only flow through verified, transparent supply paths and through trusted intermediaries.

Complete transparency: Both the brand and the publisher or platform where the ad delivers can see whether content meets or fails a brand’s standards, with clear visibility into safety and scale tradeoffs. This includes a human-in-the-loop calibration process that incorporates direct feedback from brands, publishers, and any other stakeholders, enabling the model to learn and improve over time.

A step change

To date, Scope3 has focused on making digital supply chains more effective and efficient to drive safe and sustainable growth. So much of what is inefficient is also unsustainable.

With the pace AI is advancing, Scope3 believes there’s a clear path to harness it in a way that helps the company achieve its mission faster, and in a way that solves for all the other problems in today’s media ecosystem.

June Cheung, head of JAPAC at Scope3 added: “What the industry needs now is greater transparency from tech platforms — and even when that’s achieved, we need scalable and effective ways to execute.

“That’s why the Scope3 Agentic Media Platform is designed to give marketers both transparency and control, enabling them to fine-tune and understand decisioning within the platform. With today’s launch, we have the opportunity to reimagine the ad ecosystem for the future in an effective and sustainable way.”