Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities

In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential.

Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people with a disability embracing joy, being connected, and being empowered to live life the way they want.

The “Be Who You Want to Be” campaign incorporates Scope’s brand codes and colours to bring to life each service available to support people with disabilities, creating memorable communications that are a feast for the eyes.

“The campaign is a landmark moment for the disability sector. It was such a privilege to bring to life such an empowering and inclusive campaign that shows us that everyone should have the opportunity to embrace their full potential and be who they want to be” said Michelle Paterson, group manager – brand, marketing & communications at Scope.

“In reshaping Scope’s narrative, we deliberately steered away from the conventional empathy-driven approach. ‘Be Who You Want to Be’ strategically positions disability as a celebration of empowerment, joy, and community connection” said Says Joseph Meseha, managing director at 10 Feet Tall.

“Crafting this campaign was an exhilarating challenge. We wanted every frame to reflect Scope’s essence – vibrant, empowering, and authentic. By marrying bold visuals with genuine narratives, we’ve created an emotionally resonant campaign that not only showcases Scope’s services but also celebrates the spirit of every individual we feature” Stuart Black, executive creative director at 10 Feet Tall said.

The campaign launches across TV, digital media, OOH and radio across Victoria and NSW.