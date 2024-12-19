Schweppes Shows Its Soft Side With New NGV Activation Via Clems

Schweppes has taken the soft out of soft drinks and put it in the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) with a new activation called ‘SOFT’ from Clems and its activation arm, Traffik.

SOFT is a sensory-inducing space serving up all things soft and soothing—with soft textures, soft scents, soft lighting, a soft soundscape by acclaimed composer Jess Green, and of course, plenty of delicious Schweppes soft drinks, mixers and premium sodas.

The activation brings to life the Schweppes platform, A Sip for the Senses, which Clems developed last year.

“We aim to make work Australians talk about. But now they can also feel it, taste it, and even hear it. And hopefully they will then talk about it. Preferably not softly though,” said Clems chief creative officer Adrián Flores.

“We want to make all of our work for Schweppes as much of a sensory experience as the product itself. With SOFT, we’re taking things to a whole new level. A really, really soft level,” said Added executive creative director, Ant Phillips.

“We’ve always had a soft spot for the NGV. So it’s an honour to create something there. I guess that technically makes us artists now?” said senior creative Ellie Dunn.

SOFT is running alongside the Yayoi Kusama exhibition, which is predicted to be NGV’s most popular exhibition of all time.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NGV to bring ‘SOFT’ by Schweppes to life. This experience is designed to immerse visitors in a complete sensory journey. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a truly unique and unforgettable experience,” said Lauren Fildes, general manager of marketing at Asahi Lifestyle Beverages.

The activation opened 15 December and runs through to 11 January 2025 in the NGV Garden. The softness continues during NGV Friday Nights with a soft pop-up Schweppes bar in the Gallery Kitchen.

CREDITS

Client – Asahi Lifestyle Beverages General Manager – Marketing: Lauren Fildes

Head of Carbonated Brand: Jarrod Dooley Marketing Manager: Simone Reid Brand Manager: Emily Devine

Head of Sponsorships: Bianca Merrington

Partnerships & Events Lead: Amelia Standfield

Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer: Adrián Flores Executive Creative Director: Anthony Phillips

Senior Copywriter: Ellie Dunn Senior Art Director: Lisa Dupré

Chief Strategy & Experience Officer: Simon Wassef

Senior Strategy Director: Ness Quincey

Behavioural Scientist: Len Duniec

Group Business Director: James Kerr Business Director: Tony Dediu

Traffik

Senior Producer: Katie Hood

Acting Managing Partner: Taryn Watson

Chemistry Set

Head of Cultural Design: Rhian Mason

Social Media and Content Director: Elly Brand