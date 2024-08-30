SBS Warms Up For FIFA World Cup 2026 With New Weekly Show, Exclusive Qualifier Matches & Dedicated SBS On Demand World Cup Hub

Strap in, football fans! Australia’s home of the beautiful game, SBS, is unveiling a thrilling lineup of football content along with a fresh football destination on its top-rated streaming app, SBS On Demand, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As SBS gears up for the world’s biggest sporting event—now just 21 months away—September sees the network launch a new weekly football show and an extensive program of 54 top-shelf FIFA World Cup™ South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) qualifier matches alongside fresh football content.

New show: The Weekly Football Wrap

Following the success of The World Cup Daily show during Qatar 2022, SBS will kick off a brand-new football program presented by returning host and football personality, Claudio ‘Claudes’ Fabiano, alongside a team of analysts and special guests. The new weekly show will cover all the colour, personalities and action from the world of football, with expert opinion, news, analysis and insights on the big stories leading up to World Cup 2026.

The first of 35 episodes airs 10:20pm Monday 9 September on SBS VICELAND, and earlier on SBS On Demand, with subsequent episodes airing each Monday.

Top-tier international live football is back on SBS

SBS has also secured the exclusive free-to-air Australian broadcast rights to key South American CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches, featuring some of the game’s biggest stars.

The deal, which follows SBS securing exclusive broadcast rights to all 104 matches of FIFA World Cup 2026, sees the network bring 54 South American CONMEBOL qualifying matches to Australian audiences. The matches will include the national teams of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru (the Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off rival), Uruguay and Venezuela.

Of the 10 competing football federations of CONMEBOL, SBS will feaecture six home qualifying matches from the federations of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. An additional six matches from current FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina, and six matches from Brazil will round out the schedule. The matches will be broadcast live and free across SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand during September, October and November of 2024, and March, June and September of 2025.

The CONMEBOL qualifiers are among the most-watched live sporting fixtures in South America. The confederation has earned a reputation as one of toughest competitions in football due to its qualifying system and fierce rivalry among its top teams—current World Champions, Argentina, five-time World Cup winners, Brazil, as well as Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. National teams from the confederation have collectively chalked up an impressive 10 FIFA World Cup final wins.

Top-tier talents set to play in the qualifiers include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Angel Di María and Emiliano Martinez; Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo of Brazil; James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz of Colombia; Enner Valencia of Ecuador; and Darwin Nunez and Fede Valverde of Uruguay.

SBS’s Director of Sport, Ken Shipp, said, “We’re incredibly excited to be the Australian home of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and thrilled to bring these big South American qualifying matches to football fans in Australia, live and free on SBS”.

“These matches offer audiences a chance to see live performances by some of the game’s top players in full flight, including Messi, Neymar, and many more. It really will be top-tier football”,

On The Weekly Football Wrap, he added, “Claudio Fabiano’s passion for football is infectious, and we’re excited to have him host The Weekly Football Wrap. This show is all about connecting with football fans and building buzz and excitement leading into World Cup 2026. Claudio and his team of collaborators bring an energy and expertise that will resonate with fans, making this the must-watch football show as we head toward SBS’s coverage of the world’ biggest sporting event.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, 11 June–19 July, 2026.