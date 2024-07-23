AdvertisingNewsletter

Sandbox Looks To The Future With Four New Clients

Sandbox team.

Sandbox Media has welcomed the financial year by onboarding Bugaboo Australia, Lumea (Transgrid group), Sydney Airport, and Farage.

“It’s terrific to welcome these great businesses into the Sandbox family and we are looking forward to a successful partnership with them,” said Luke Sullivan, Sandbox CEO.

“Securing these clients is recognition for the hard work and dedication of the Sandbox team. Our investments in digital, relationships in market, and commitment to exceptional service have translated to positive momentum across our business. Not only with attracting new clients but driving organic growth with additional services and expansion into new markets. It’s fantastic news and helps us develop and expand our team both in Australia and New Zealand,” said Sullivan.

“We are seeing clients coming to us for help in search, social, digital, and programmatic, but there are also plenty of requests for guidance across traditional media channels,” said Paul Brennan, Sandbox media managing director.

“There is no doubt some marketers are under resource and results pressure, with budgets for some clients under scrutiny. However, there are great opportunities to take advantage of in this market. We are working collaboratively with our clients who are thinking about now, and well into 2025. What’s been great is that Paul and our team are so good at simplifying the rapidly evolving advertising industry. Together with our clients, we are providing efficiencies, and expertise and achieving great results in the process,” added Sullivan.

