Sam Armytage Hosts New Podcast For News Corp’s Stellar Magazine
News Corp Australia’s Sunday magazine, Stellar, has revealed its new podcast series Something To Talk About, hosted by regular columnist and Australian personality Samantha Armytage.
Said to be “full of humour and fun” the podcast series will see Armytage, who has been a columnist with Stellar since 2017, invite special guests to share their wisdom, opinions, and beliefs in a raw and unapologetic forum.
Armytage said: “This is my first experience with podcasting, it’s very exciting. We’re going to cover lots of different themes, very much in keeping with my monthly column.
“We’re going to explore everyday issues, but in a funny, light-hearted way. For instance, why is everyone so angry in society these days? We’ll take an issue of the day and explore it a bit.”
Armytage added: “I really like what Stellar does as a magazine. It’s fabulous, fresh and well put-together—and that’s why I choose to contribute to it.
“I think it’s really interesting that in the media landscape, the most popular and interesting magazine of the time is actually a free magazine in the Sunday paper.”
Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand said: “It’s not always easy to canvass a wide range of issues as a columnist—I’m talking everything from frivolous topics such as hit TV shows and Christmas decorations through to serious road rage and grappling with mortality—but that’s what Sam manages to do.
“Like all of our regular columnists, she understands Sunday is a special day of the week that requires a certain light touch, but she also appreciates that can be done with substance and intelligence.”
She added: “At Stellar we aren’t interested in lecturing people or being judgemental, it’s about exploring all manner of subjects—some of them fun, some of them serious—but doing so with a sense of humour and unpredictability. And that’s exactly the sensibility that Sam brings to this podcast.”
Launching on Sunday, 28 February, the first episode of Something To Talk About features Australian actor Hugh Sheridan as the guest, with a new episode being released each week.
The launch of the podcast series will be supported with a cover story featuring Armytage on this Sunday’s issue of Stellar.
Created by News Corp Australia’s podcasting arm, NewsCast, general manager commercial networks Ainslee O’Brien said the podcast was a great addition to the network.
“We are heavily invested in building out a portfolio of content that becomes a fixture in a listener’s week, podcasts that drive habitual consumption and build a deep and genuine connection with its audience,” O’Brien said.
“Pair that with a heavy demand for high quality, premium lifestyle programming, Something To Talk About with Samantha Armytage will meet the needs of consumers and customers alike.”
You can follow or subscribe to Something To Talk About wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Please login with linkedin to commentNews Corp Australia samantha armytage Stellar
Latest News
WPP AUNZ’s Unveils 32.6% Profit Drop For 2020, Revenues down 14.1%
The local arm of WPP, WPP AUNZ, has today revealed a drop in profits of 32.6 per cent for its full year results to December 2020. Profit before interest and tax were $61.9 million, which was down from $91.8 million from the year previous. Total revenues for the year were $612.3 million, down 14.1 per […]
Faceook Pledges $US1 Billion To Support Journalism
Facebook’s VP of global Affairs has shed some light on the company’s decision to remove news in Australia and announced a billion-dollar commitment to supporting journalism. Nick Clegg [pictured], who was previously Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, admitted that last week’s move might “have felt abrupt and dramatic to many” and admitted that […]
Impact Promotes Sam Morton To Partnership Director, Peter Bray To Sales Director
Partnership automation company Impact has created two senior APAC roles amid the continued expansion of its APAC-wide team, with Sam Morton promoted to the new role of partnership director and Peter Bray promoted to sales director, APAC. Morton (pictured, right) moves up from his role as account director, with his new position focusing on establishing, […]
Delacon Adds Bridgestone Australia, Simply Energy and Smart Pay To Clients Roster
Tele-marketing company Delacon has added Bridgestone Australia, Simply Energy and Smart Pay to its portfolio of clients, claiming the wins come after the coronavirus pandemic drove “record numbers of consumers” to engage with brands via phone calls. The Sydney-headquartered call tracking, management and speech analytics business has added more than 40 new clients over the […]
Learning Your ABCs From Your AAIDs: Understanding Mobile Data
Thanks to the proliferation of smartphones, mobile data has become one of the richest forms of data for marketers trying to reach new customers. But with upcoming headwinds and changes in privacy regulation, mobile data is about to become all about people, argues smrtr’s co-founder and CTO Boris Guennewig in this piece. It’s hard to […]
Comscore And Samba TV Launch CTV Partnership In Australia
Comscore has today announced the expansion of its TV measurement footprint to Australia, driven by its partnership with Samba TV, the leading global provider of omniscreen advertising data and audience analytics. The new connected TV (CTV) measurement solution, launched last year in select European markets, has now reached this key market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) […]
UnLtd Launches MOOD Tea With All Proceeds Going To Fight Youth Suicide
MOOD, a purpose-driven tea brand created by the Australian media, marketing and creative industry, has launched today to help fight youth suicide. Each year, suicide is the leading cause of death amongst people aged 15-44 in Australia and almost half of all Australians will experience mental ill-health in their lifetime. In order to tackle this […]
Leo Burnett Snares CNH Industrial Australia Creative Account
CNH Industrial Australia has named Leo Burnett Australia as its new creative agency of record for the Case family of brands, including Case IH, Case CE and AMS. Leo Burnett won the business following a competitive pitch and will commence work across all brands immediately. Case IH is one of the world’s largest agricultural equipment […]
IVE Reinstates Interim Dividend Following Strong H1 Results
IVE has today announced its results for the 6 months ending 31 December 2020 (1H FY21). The strength of IVE’s client relationships, flexibility of the cost base, and its capacity to respond to the impacts of COVID-19, were all cited as contributing factors to IVE’s solid financial performance for the period. Strong free cashflow has […]
How To Win With Video Advertising In 2021
As a consumer in 2021, video is unavoidable. Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD), Broadcast Video On Demand (BVOD) and Advertising-Based Video On Demand (AVOD) services are at your fingertips, while linear TV still attracts millions of eyeballs each day. With this in mind, advertisers must think about how they can leverage video across multiple channels […]
Think HQ Makes 18 New Hires
“If you’re not entirely satisfied with the stories being told about your community, start writing new ones yourself.” So says Kevin Kapeke [pictured], the newest hire for independent, full-service agency Think HQ. It’s that philosophy – putting our diverse communities at the centre of campaigns, to ensure communications are truly inclusive – that has led […]
TikTok And Shopify Announce Partnership
TikTok and Shopify have partnered in Australia to assist Shopify entrepreneurs in extending their business strategies to TikTok and its users The social video platform aims to empower businesses to grow through creative content and storytelling, consolidating in the launch of the TikTok For Business platform. Brett Armstrong, General Manager Global Business Solutions, TikTok Australia […]
Toyota Media Pitch! Three Agencies Left As Race Goes Down To The Wire
As clarification, this article contains comments from "unnamed sources". Industry parlance for "possibly under crap".
Snapchat Research Suggests Millennials And Gen Z Embrace Value Driven Brands
Study finds Gen Ys & Zs "embrace value driven brands". Strangely they also like the music of Shawn Mendes & the cronut.
Woolworths Dominates Coles In New Years Sales
Woolworths dominates Coles in sales for first six weeks of 2021, as Status Quo's agent waits patiently by the phone.
Nine Secures Rights To Viral Britney Spears Doco
News of Britney's doco has created an excitement here at B&T not seen since the arrival of our cordless electric knife.
Women Leading Tech: Why HubSpot’s Kat Warboys Prioritises Transparency
HubSpot's Kat Warboys drops by the B&T office for a chat on all things tech and to critique our lemon drizzle cake.
Seven Signs Deal With Facebook Following News Backflip
The media companies continue to jump into bed with the tech giants. It's like a slightly less interesting MAFS episode.
RMIT Online Reveals Why Employees Don’t Want Free Lunches
Study reveals staff prefer training to free lunches. However, fat people did skew the numbers back in favour of lunch.
MAFS Teaser Trailer Accidentally Reveals Affair Spoiler
B&T does warn this comes with a MAFS spoiler alert. In so much as it includes randy, horrible people with bad tattoos.
An Uptick In Ad Spends And A Buoyant Stan Sees Nine Post A Half-Yearly Profit Of $182 Million
Hugh Marks heads to North Sydney's Rag & Famish for a cheeky pinot & a packet of beer nuts following Nine's results.
Versa’s Kath Blackham Shares The Advice All Women Leading Tech Need To Hear
Are you female? Work in tech? Then mark this a "must read". Although B&T stresses it's not mutually exclusive.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Stays Wedded To The Top
SBS' chief programmer declares "give me Great Railway Journeys or give me death" as rickety trains dominate schedule.
“It’s Not Something You Can Train For”: Andy Lee On His New Gameshow, The Cube
B&T chats with the delightful Andy Lee about his new gameshow. Yes, it took all our willpower not to ask about Megan.
The Sydney Morning Herald Publishes A Prince Philip Obituary, Despite Him Being Very Much Alive
If anything, Prince Philip is proof that the secret to a long life is a diet of quality gin, pheasant & casual racism.
Quantcast Announces Line-up For Quantcast Virtual NOVA Event: Advertising in 2021 And Beyond
Audience intelligence company Quantcast has announced the line-up for its upcoming event, Virtual NOVA: Advertising in 2021 and Beyond. Taking place on Thursday, 4 March at 12pm (EDT), the online event will see Quantcast and leading brands, agencies and publishers discuss the changes underway in the world of advertising and will explore ideas and solutions […]
30 Under 30: GroupM ANZ CEO Mark Lollback – “Taking Risks Isn’t About Being Reckless”
It's more erudite musings from the wonderful Mark Lollback. Although B&T has removed the bit about the carpet cleaning.
QMS Expands Sales & Product Teams
QMS expands both sales and product teams. Meanwhile, sales still lead product 5-3 in interoffice ping pong tournament.
Government Agrees To Last Minute Media Bargaining Code Changes As Facebook Commits To Restoring News Pages
When it's all said and done, at least we know Facebook's boycott lasted longer than Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage.
Publisher Backlash: Junkee Launches ‘News Feed You Actually Need’ Amid Facebook Boycott
As much as we feel for Junkee in the Facebook ban, our thoughts are with Wood Whittlers Gazette & Sewerage & Pipe News.