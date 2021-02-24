Sam Armytage Hosts New Podcast For News Corp’s Stellar Magazine

News Corp Australia’s Sunday magazine, Stellar, has revealed its new podcast series Something To Talk About, hosted by regular columnist and Australian personality Samantha Armytage.

Said to be “full of humour and fun” the podcast series will see Armytage, who has been a columnist with Stellar since 2017, invite special guests to share their wisdom, opinions, and beliefs in a raw and unapologetic forum.

Armytage said: “This is my first experience with podcasting, it’s very exciting. We’re going to cover lots of different themes, very much in keeping with my monthly column.

“We’re going to explore everyday issues, but in a funny, light-hearted way. For instance, why is everyone so angry in society these days? We’ll take an issue of the day and explore it a bit.”

Armytage added: “I really like what Stellar does as a magazine. It’s fabulous, fresh and well put-together—and that’s why I choose to contribute to it.

“I think it’s really interesting that in the media landscape, the most popular and interesting magazine of the time is actually a free magazine in the Sunday paper.”

Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand said: “It’s not always easy to canvass a wide range of issues as a columnist—I’m talking everything from frivolous topics such as hit TV shows and Christmas decorations through to serious road rage and grappling with mortality—but that’s what Sam manages to do.

“Like all of our regular columnists, she understands Sunday is a special day of the week that requires a certain light touch, but she also appreciates that can be done with substance and intelligence.”

She added: “At Stellar we aren’t interested in lecturing people or being judgemental, it’s about exploring all manner of subjects—some of them fun, some of them serious—but doing so with a sense of humour and unpredictability. And that’s exactly the sensibility that Sam brings to this podcast.”

Launching on Sunday, 28 February, the first episode of Something To Talk About features Australian actor Hugh Sheridan as the guest, with a new episode being released each week.

The launch of the podcast series will be supported with a cover story featuring Armytage on this Sunday’s issue of Stellar.

Created by News Corp Australia’s podcasting arm, NewsCast, general manager commercial networks Ainslee O’Brien said the podcast was a great addition to the network.

“We are heavily invested in building out a portfolio of content that becomes a fixture in a listener’s week, podcasts that drive habitual consumption and build a deep and genuine connection with its audience,” O’Brien said.

“Pair that with a heavy demand for high quality, premium lifestyle programming, Something To Talk About with Samantha Armytage will meet the needs of consumers and customers alike.”

You can follow or subscribe to Something To Talk About wherever you listen to your podcasts.

