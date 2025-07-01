SafeWork NSW Highlights Importance Of Workplace Safety In ‘Safe At Work. There For Them’ Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe

Utilising its longstanding experience in creative behaviour change, 303 MullenLowe has launched an emotive new SafeWork NSW campaign which highlights the impact of workplace safety on home and loved ones.

The first campaign developed by the agency since its appointment by SafeWork NSW earlier this year, it aims to tackle the challenge of people collectively embracing workplace safety under a new platform of ‘Safe at work. There for them’.

The wide-reaching integrated campaign emphasises the key relationships at stake when it comes to staying safe at work, by contrasting empty workplaces against positive moments of reconnection as loved ones return home at the end of a workday. Several real families were cast in the campaign which will be seen across TV/BVOD, OOH, radio, online and social from this week, targeting multiple audiences including CALD communities (First Nations peoples, Arabic, Vietnamese, Hindi, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean among others).

303 MullenLowe Sydney CEO Joanna Gray said the campaign aimed to reduce the number of workplace fatalities, injuries, illnesses and serious claims related to both physical and psycho-social incidents such as workplace bullying across NSW.

“Even if people’s instinct for self-preservation isn’t enough to drive a significant change in workplace behaviours, reframing it as ultimately impacting those they love transforms the message into a powerful reminder that’s difficult to ignore,” she said.

The campaign is spearheaded by hero films created in collaboration with Finch and director Paola Morabito.

“The films are intended to create a visceral response as much as anything else, by contrasting moments of conspicuous absence in the workplace, that aren’t necessarily explained, with joyful moments of presence and reconnection at home,” said Bart Pawlak, 303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer.

“This sets up the fundamental observation that you are important at work, and your absence will be felt, but that it’s at home where you’re irreplaceable. And, consequently, landing the primary motivation for why people should always keep themselves and those around them safe – there are others depending on it.”

“We are honoured to work with the team at Department of Customer Services to bring this campaign to market. The agency has come together with the client team in a meeting of the minds – both teams senior, streamlined, nimble and delivering a campaign of complexity and scale with excellence,” concluded Gray.

Credits:

303 MullenLowe

Chief Executive Officer Sydney – Joanna Gray

Chief Strategy Officer Sydney – Jody Elston

Chief Creative Officer Sydney – Bart Pawlak

Executive Creative Director Perth – Sara Oteri

Senior Copywriter – Glenn Dalton

Senior Copywriter – Robin Feiner

Senior Art Director – Simon Cox

Head of Production – Skye Lanser

Client Lead – Jen Hird

Account Manager – Taylor Murchison

Head of Design – Alby Furfaro

NSW Government, Department of Customer Service

Director, Customer Brand and Marketing – Taline Megerditchian

Marketing & Campaign Manager – Jacqueline Stuban

Senior Marketing & Campaigns Advisor – Vesna IIic

Senior Marketing & Campaigns Advisor – Avonlea Cannone

Marketing Advisor – Ryan Henderson

Production Company – Finch

Director – Paola Morabito

Executive Producer – Nick Simkins

Producer – Marge McInnes

DOP – Gregoire Liere

Post Production – ARC

Editor – Simon Price

Online – White Chocolate

Casting – Felicity Byrne

Audio Production – Squeak E Clean

Photographer – Toby Burrows