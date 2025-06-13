RV Manufacturer Jayco Sued Over Misleading Off-Roading In Ads

Australian motor homes brand Jayco has found itself in hot water after the ACCC has instituted proceedings in the Federal Court against Australia’s largest caravan and recreational vehicle manufacturer, for allegedly making misleading representations when advertising certain models of its RVs in ‘off road’ conditions.

It is alleged by the ACCC that since January 2020, Jayco has engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations to consumers. This is as a result of it’s ads depicting its motorhomes in beautiful off road locations that can only be reached by towing the caravan off it’s usual terrain.

The ACCC also states that Jayco’s warranty for outback, all-terrain and cross track recreational vehicle’s don’t actually cover the kind of use shown in the ads.

“We allege Jayco misled consumers by advertising the RVs in terrain in which they were not designed to be used and were not covered by its warranty,” said Mick Keogh ACCC deputy chair.

“When a product is depicted in advertisements in a particular setting, or claims are made about it, consumers have a right to expect such images and words reflect the intended use of the product.”

In a statement given to B&T a spokesperson for Jayco said: “After nearly 20 months of engagement with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and despite the ACCC seeking and being provided with detailed submissions and documentation from Jayco Corporation Pty Ltd (Jayco), the ACCC has decided to commence proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia alleging contraventions of the Australian Consumer Law.

“Jayco categorically denies that any of its advertising or promotional materials misrepresented or misled consumers about the off-road capabilities of its Outback, CrossTrak and All Terrain recreational vehicles (RVs), when compared to the terms of the Jayco Warranty or otherwise.

“Jayco will vigorously defend the claims brought by the ACCC and thereby seek to vindicate its reputation as a manufacturer of high quality Australian products.

“Jayco has a proud legacy spanning over 50 years as Australia’s leading manufacturer of over 275,000 RV and caravans, with an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and customer support. Jayco will continue to stand behind its products, its Warranty, its people and its customers as it defends the claims through the legal process.”