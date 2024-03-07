Rupert Murdoch Engaged AGAIN!

Rupert Murdoch Engaged AGAIN!
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Rupert Murdoch (right), former Fox and News Corp chairman, is engaged to Elena Zhukova (left), a retired molecular biologist whom he started dating last year.

Murdoch turned 93 on Monday and Zhukova is 67. The wedding is set to be held at Murdoch’s Californian vineyard and estate and will mark the fifth time that the media mogul ties the knot.

Last year, Murdoch called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in August last year. Vanity Fair reported that “One source close to Murdoch said he had become increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views.”

Interestingly, Murdoch and Zhukova were introduced to each other by another former Murdoch wife, Wendi Deng.

If this new marriage couldn’t get any crazier, Zhukova’s daughter, Darya, had been married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich — former owner of English Premier League club Chelsea FC, until 2018.

After she and Abramovic said “nyet,” she has gone onto marry Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, who himself had previously dated Paris Hilton and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Zhukova is a retired scientist, having left Russia in 1991. She later worked at the University of California. This will be her third marriage.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Rupert Murdoch

Latest News

Amperity Fixes AI’s Data Quality & Access Problems
  • Technology

Amperity Fixes AI’s Data Quality & Access Problems

Amperity has announced two new generative AI capabilities, Explore and Assist, that join existing AI-powered capabilities, Stitch and Predict, to create a comprehensive suite collectively known as AmpAi. Amperity is focused on fixing the data quality and access challenges many brands face with traditional CDPs. With AmpAi, brands can be confident that they are making […]

Born Bred Talent Celebrates International Women’s Day With Month-Long Initiative Supporting Women’s Charities
  • Marketing

Born Bred Talent Celebrates International Women’s Day With Month-Long Initiative Supporting Women’s Charities

Born Bred Talent, Australia and New Zealand’s leading talent and creative agency, is committed to empowering women and fostering positive change in the community by proudly announcing its month-long initiative in celebration of International Women’s Day. Throughout the month of March, Born Bred Talent will dedicate its time, resources, and expertise to support women’s charities […]

www.yasminmund.com
  • Marketing

SOFI Spritz & Sanpellegrino Partner With THE LUME Melbourne

THE LUME Melbourne has welcomed two beverage partners, SOFI and Sanpellegrino, to open its new Renaissance-themed dining area as part of its new Leonardo da Vinci experience. Travel back in time at Caffè Medici for an immersive culinary experience sure to ignite your taste buds. Indulge in the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, enjoying a […]

Bullfrog Breaks The Mould On Nutraceutical Ads With New Work For Epijoint
  • Campaigns

Bullfrog Breaks The Mould On Nutraceutical Ads With New Work For Epijoint

Nutraceutical ads can be a hodgepodge of drab testimonials and elderly people happily walking along the beach. So, when Bullfrog was tasked with creating the brand’s design system, website and all campaign assets for the Epijoint brand launch, they knew they wanted to throw out these tired old category notions and show exactly the kind […]

News Corp Australia Titles Unite For 2024 Olympic Coverage
  • Media

News Corp Australia Titles Unite For 2024 Olympic Coverage

News Corp Australia has announced that it will unite its entire business under one umbrella for the first time to cover the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The collaboration incorporates talent from its daily and regional mastheads, The Australian, news.com.au, Fox Sports, and Sky News Australia, as well as prestige and lifestyle titles, including Vogue, […]

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights
  • Technology

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and loyalty, women are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. As we celebrate International Women’s Day and rally behind the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress, we made a conscious choice to forego the statistics that underscore the ongoing journey towards true gender parity. Instead, […]

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day
  • Marketing

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, establishes a poignant tone for fostering authentic change. It perfectly mirrors the dynamic landscape of marketing, where change is the only constant. The last third-party cookie has finally crumbled, privacy laws are tightening, and now, Generative AI is quickly ushering in a new era of […]

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
  • Media
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine

The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]