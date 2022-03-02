“Ruined Two Careers!” Jessica Rowe & Peter Overton Reveal Today Co-Host Bombshell!

Media Power couple Peter Overton and Jessica Rowe have revealed they were offered the possibility of co-hosting the Today Show together.

Overton dropped the bomb on Rowe’s podcast and according to news.com.au, he said: “I remember them (executives) also saying, ‘Oh, maybe you and Jessica could host the show together?’ I said, ‘You’re kidding me? You’re going to ruin two careers, ruin a marriage and ruin a program in one hit? No thank you.’”

Umm, what?

Of course, this was discussed around the time that Rowe was co-hosting the show with Karl Stefanovic. And clearly, everyone at Nine was scrambling to find a way to make the show work.

Let’s face it Jessica Rowe is an Australian icon, but years ago she had a brutal time while co-hosting the Today Show. Ultimately she was let go from the show while on maternity leave.

However, Rowe has been taking a trip down memory lane recently discussing her time on the show in much more detail. She even had Stefanovic on her podcast to talk it through.

Since she’s gone on to have a successful run on Studio 10 and now has an incredibly successful podcast. Still, it’s always interesting to get a sense of what was going on behind the scenes at the time.

Also here at B&T, we think Overton and Rowe would actually be incredibly hosting a breakfast show together!