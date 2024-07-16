Romance & Escapism Key Outlets For Stressed-Out Aussies, Finds Readly Survey

A recent survey commissioned by the digital reading app Readly reveals what worn-out Aussies are doing to cope with high levels of stress.

As the pressures of modern living take their toll, Australians are turning to books, magazines, music, exercise, and sex to nurture their ailing mental and physical health. While exercise is a major source of stress relief for 94 per cent of Australians, other forms of self-care feature prominently as Aussies look for effective and budget-friendly ways to unwind.

The survey of over 1,000 Australians found that reading was one of the most popular avenues of self-care with 57 per cent of those over 50 choosing to curl up with a good book.

“The growing popularity of ‘romantasy’, a genre which combines high fantasy with romance among female readers of all ages speaks to readers’ strong desire for escapism and adventure,” said Chris Couchman, head of content, Readly. “Readers are switching off from the world and indulging their imaginations in the latest romantasy title. Inspired by booktok and the buzz on TV and in magazines, fans of fiction and fantasy are finding no shortage of content to satisfy their needs”.

Survey data shows that 50 per cent of Aussie women love to pick up a good book or magazine in the era of online bookclubs and fandom. With romantasy queen Sarah J Maas on the hook for another four books, fans will be spoilt for choice when it comes to romantic action-packed reads.

“We are witnessing the rise of slow living and cosy, comfort-seeking behaviour as a counter to hustle-culture and fast-paced living. As the original form of escapism, reading forever remains a powerful escape for those looking to de-stress. Readly is doing its part to facilitate the reading renaissance by offering leading titles which will guide and inspire Australian fans to embark on their next high fantasy journey,” said Couchman.

Outside of exercise and reading, Australians most enjoy listening to music, hanging out with friends and family, meditating, and having sex to cheer themselves up.

Women were more likely to seek the comfort of friends and family with 61 per cent choosing to hang out with loved ones when they’re feeling down. Meanwhile, sex is a popular escape for a third (31 per cent) of men.

78 per cent of 18-29 year olds choose to blast out their favourite tunes to cheer themselves up while 28 per cent of Millennials 30-39 are opting for meditation as a quieter way to stay grounded. Rounding out the list of favourite ways to kick back, 71 per cent of Australians enjoy ‘calm workouts’ such as a long walk, gentle stretching, or a low-impact class as a way to recharge.