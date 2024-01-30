Robert Irwin Ditches The Khaki, Dancing His Way Into Hilarious New I’m A Celebrity Ad

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has launched a new campaign ahead of it’s new season premiering March 24 featuring the last Australian any of us expected to see singing and dancing… Robert Irwin.

The musical spot is a absolute masterpiece of an introduction to the new host, complete with snakes, spiders, dancers in kangaroos onesies and a drum playing gorilla. Dressed in a blue suit that is a stark contrast to his usual double khaki, Irwin appears singing and dancing to his hearts content alongside co-host Julia Morris and their chorus of back up dancers.

“Just think of what we could do, remember I was born in Australia Zoo,” Irwin sings. “I may be only 20, but I come from Wildlife royalty”.

Fans went wild on social media after the ad went live. “I was pretty sure Dr Chris could nor be replaced but I’m converted,” one fan said.

“Aussie Royalty is right!!” said another.

Some where a little less enthusiastic however, with many calling the ad “cringe”. “Am I drunk this early?” one commenter joked on Instagram.

The late Crocodile Hunter’s youngest child was confirmed as the new co-host of the series last year after the departure of Bondi Vet, Chris Brown.

Irwin and Morris will join a fresh batch of unsuspecting celebrities in South Africa when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off its milestone 10th season from Sunday, 24 March on 10 and 10 Play.