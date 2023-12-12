Richard Kingsmill Calls It Quits With triple j After 35 Years

Group Music Director Richard Kingsmill has announced his departure from triple j and ABC after 35 years with the broadcaster.

Kingsmill started out hosting J-Files on triple j before moving into producing and presenting The Australian Music Show for a decade. Kingsmill was also instrumental in the development of the triple j Unearthed program.

“Coming up with the Unearthed brand and initial concept was one thing. Being able to uncover the likes of Missy Higgins, Grinspoon, G Flip and Genesis Owusu is one of the great thrills and privileges for me,” said Kingsmill.

Kingsmill was appointed the Group Music Director in 2017, and has since overseen music content at triple j, triple j Unearthed, Double J, ABC Country, ABC Local Radio and this year triple j’s Hottest 100.

“I started with a lot of passion but pretty modest skills, to be honest. I’m incredibly grateful in how the ABC kept encouraging me to grow and gave me time to develop. I’ve worked with so many amazing and talented people you can’t help but learn and be inspired every single day. I started with two main loves – music and radio. Those have been constants for me across all these years,” Kingsmill said.

While Kingsmill is calling a close on his time with triple j, he promises to remain an active player in the Australian music world. “I’ve given my heart and soul to everything I’ve done here. The best feeling now, at the end of all that, is knowing how much I’ve still got left in the tank in continuing to contribute to the Australian music industry”.