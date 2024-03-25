“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?

A Melbourne restaurant owner has been accused of being gloriously petty after using a billboard to get sweet sweet barbecue revenge on his ex.

Passers-by were bemused to see a rather unusual billboard outside of the venue in Caroline Springs. It read “Hey Sophia, you broke up with me because I was poor. Now I have money to open a Korean BBQ, are you regretting it now?”

Whilst it is not known how the unnamed Sophia reacted to the sign – or even if she saw it – commentators on Reddit were delighted with the sign, with many chiming in with some BBQ-related puns.

“Revenge is a dish best served barbecued,” one said, whilst another commented saying “she got skewered”.

Some were a little more skeptical about the authenticity of the sign, saying it might have been a clever advertising ploy.

If this is the case, then it has worked – the small restaurant has already got coverage from national newspapers such as The Daily Mail.

The photo has also gone viral on TikTok with many asking where the small restaurant is so they can go and visit.

Ever one to see an opportunity, local Doughnut joint – Gotham Doughnut – jumped in on the trend. Putting up their sign which said “Yo…..Korean BBQ, don’t worry about Sophia, we have all the dessert you need right here” with several kisses.