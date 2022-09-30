Red Rooster Celebrates 50 Years With Retro Merch Drop

The chain chicken shop Red Rooster has launched a range of vintage-inspired merch.

Red Rooster has dropped a Merch range that looks more like you bought at your favourite local vintage shop than from your favourite fast-food joint.

The chicken shop has gone for a more vintage vibe in a clever marketing move. Serving up tank tops, classic tee’s and even a baby’s onesie.

The line is to celebrate 50 years of Red Rooster and features the original Rooster slogan, “Red Red Ready!” Honestly, why did they ever get rid of that? Look out, McLovin it.

Anyway, there’s no denying the threads are pretty cool, and here at B&T, we love when a brand does the unexpected. Plus, I’m 99% sure you could convince your mates you got the merch from General Pants Co – it has that kind of vibe.

Sadly, chicken salt doesn’t come complimentary with the merch.