Ready For A Rave? King Stingray Is Kicking Off The Welcome Party At Cannes In Cairns!

Have you heard? Pinterest is bringing Coachella to Cairns and we’re calling it – PINCHELLA! Genius, we know.

Pinterest will be welcoming you in the post-industrial arts space within the Cairns Botanic Gardens with full festival splendour!

Our home for the night, The Tanks Arts Centre, is hidden within three converted WWII naval oil storage tanks, and set amidst a lush rainforest.

The centre’s natural gothic charm will serve as the perfect backdrop for the rave Pinterest has in store for you.

And to kick us off, King Stingray will be hitting the stage in tank 5 while you mingle, drink and dance the night away.

In Tank 4, you’ll witness the Paradise Palette art exhibition where extraordinary self-taught artists from Papua New Guinea, Gima Segore, Laben Sakale John and Ambane Siune will create art before your eyes.

Arrive hungry because NuNu’s will be taking your taste buds on an adventure with three distinct food stations and canapes galore!

Tickets to the welcome party are free as part of the festival, so what are you waiting for?

Don’t miss out, buy your tickets to Cannes in Cairns NOW!