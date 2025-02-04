Raine & Horne Unveils Global AI-Generated Brand Campaign

Raine & Horne has joined the ranks of brands including Coca-Cola and Toys ‘R’ Us that have tapped into generative AI for its latest international brand campaign.

The ‘Part of the Landscape’ campaign was created by Raine & Horne’s internal marketing team and features a wide breadth of landscapes that feature the brand’s ampersand logo.

The campaign has resulted in more than 35,000 landing page views and contributed to an 11 per cent uptick in appraisal quantity in December 2024 compared to a year prior.

The launch of this campaign internationally coincides with the final phase of the brand’s brand refresh, unveiled last year, lead by head of marketing Michael Carroll and head of communications & creative director Shaun Mathieson.

“Each campaign execution offers a unique interpretation, ensuring engagement and resonance with audiences across our core international markets. The visually striking advertisements can even be adapted to local landmarks and seasonal changes,” Angus Raine, executive chairman of Raine & Horne said.

“With the rebranding of our offices in Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Fiji, Malaysia, and India now in its final stages, we are thrilled to push the boundaries of traditional marketing and engage consumers in a fresh and dynamic way,” Raine added.

“Our extensive marketing reach allows us to capture the attention of potential clients and underpin our position in the competitive real estate landscapes where our international network of offices operate. With other major global brands embracing generative AI, highlights the growing relevance of this technology in creating impactful marketing campaigns,” Carroll said.

“With many real estate markets where we operate experiencing growth and robust activity, now is the perfect time for the Raine & Horne brand to seize these opportunities. Our innovative approach and strong marketing tactics position us to thrive in a range of dynamic international market environments,” Carroll added.

“Property owners, whether in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Adelaide, Australia or Wellington, New Zealand, deserve the very best experience when buying, selling, or leasing property. Our in-depth expertise and industry-leading technology ensure that our clients receive exceptional service, leaving no stone unturned to achieve the best result”.