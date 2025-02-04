Advertising

Raine & Horne Unveils Global AI-Generated Brand Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
List of Images 1/5

Raine & Horne has joined the ranks of brands including Coca-Cola and Toys ‘R’ Us that have tapped into generative AI for its latest international brand campaign.

The ‘Part of the Landscape’ campaign was created by Raine & Horne’s internal marketing team and features a wide breadth of landscapes that feature the brand’s ampersand logo.

The campaign has resulted in more than 35,000 landing page views and contributed to an 11 per cent uptick in appraisal quantity in December 2024 compared to a year prior.

The launch of this campaign internationally coincides with the final phase of the brand’s brand refresh, unveiled last year, lead by head of marketing Michael Carroll and head of communications & creative director Shaun Mathieson.

“Each campaign execution offers a unique interpretation, ensuring engagement and resonance with audiences across our core international markets. The visually striking advertisements can even be adapted to local landmarks and seasonal changes,” Angus Raine, executive chairman of Raine & Horne said.

“With the rebranding of our offices in Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Fiji, Malaysia, and India now in its final stages, we are thrilled to push the boundaries of traditional marketing and engage consumers in a fresh and dynamic way,” Raine added.

“Our extensive marketing reach allows us to capture the attention of potential clients and underpin our position in the competitive real estate landscapes where our international network of offices operate. With other major global brands embracing generative AI, highlights the growing relevance of this technology in creating impactful marketing campaigns,” Carroll said.

“With many real estate markets where we operate experiencing growth and robust activity, now is the perfect time for the Raine & Horne brand to seize these opportunities. Our innovative approach and strong marketing tactics position us to thrive in a range of dynamic international market environments,” Carroll added.

“Property owners, whether in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Adelaide, Australia or Wellington, New Zealand, deserve the very best experience when buying, selling, or leasing property. Our in-depth expertise and industry-leading technology ensure that our clients receive exceptional service, leaving no stone unturned to achieve the best result”.

Related posts:

  1. Yahoo DSP To Adopt IAB Tech Lab’s Standardised Data Transparency Labels
  2. Magnite Partners With Sky New Zealand To Power Programmatic Advertising On Sky Sport Now
  3. Enrichd Group Nabs Former Hearts & Science Strategy Boss Kim Dolengowski For GM Marketing & Strategy Role
  4. Nibble Edge Nabs Unilever Food Solutions’ Digital Account
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
Larissa Ozard departs Seven.
Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
Keep Talking
TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
Register Lost your password?