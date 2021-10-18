Raft Digital & Codisto Announce Partnership

Raft Digital, a global leader in marketplace commerce, has announced its partnership with Codisto.

Codisto, an award-winning developer of multichannel listing management solutions, helps connect online retailers to more customers across the world’s largest sales channels, helping grow their brand presence online.

With agencies based in Sydney and Auckland, Raft Digital will be supporting brands to:

Onboard Codisto’s integration and listing automation software

Optimise listings across Amazon, eBay, Google and Walmart

Optimise paid media to drive online sales

Raft’s co-founder, Dave Levett,(main photo) said: “With online marketplaces booming, there is no better time for brands to take the plunge into this space. COVID-19 has helped drive the speed at which this transition has happened.

“But it can be a daunting task especially when this skill set may not exist within a traditional retail environment. By leveraging software such as Codisto, brands can make this transition easier, and with minimal disruption to their current online supply chain.”

Codisto’s national business development director, Ben Jones, added: “We’re really excited to partner with an innovative, forward-looking company like Raft Digital.

“Codisto’s award-winning multi-channel software provides retailers with the features & functionality they need to expand & grow across the world’s largest sales channels, while Raft’s multichannel-focused agency services empower those same retailers to maximise multi-channel opportunities via expert strategy, consultation, and program-management.”