Purpose-led PR And Digital Marketing Agency Compass Studio Wins New Clients B Lab Australia & New Zealand And Verve Super

Boutique PR and digital marketing agency Compass Studio has announced a host of new clients this month, including B Lab Australia & New Zealand and Verve Super.

Following a competitive pitch process, Compass Studio – a consultancy that champions the value of the contribution that marketers can make on the world, doing good work for brands that do good – has been appointed to lead Verve Super’s communications work.

Compass Studio has experienced client growth in the purpose-led space in the past year, winning multiple clients focused on sustainable and ethical practices spanning across financial services, fashion, beauty, and not-for-profit.

Australia’s first superannuation fund specifically tailored for women, Verve Super is on an impact-led mission to build the financial power of women through super invested ethically, transparently and with a gender lens for positive social and environmental impact. Compass Studio will be leading Verve’s PR strategy and communications services.

As Australia’s youngest agency to become a certified B Corporation, Compass Studio is honoured to be chosen to partner with B Lab to help amplify their messaging for B Corp Month in March and beyond through digital marketing, social media strategy and implementation.

In addition to Verve Super and B Lab, Compass Studio has won like-minded, sustainable brands including C2Zero, YouSwim, Evee, and Clémence Organics.

“It has been invaluable to have the Compass Studio team’s support during B Corp Month,” said B Lab Australia & New Zealand’s Community Manager, Kira Day.

“They’ve helped us execute an incredible campaign that engaged our community, highlighted the work of B Corps, and educated new people about what it means to be a better business. It’s been great to work with a values-aligned agency who we can trust to deliver our message during our biggest campaign of the year.”

The new partnerships demonstrate there is trust in independent, nimble and disruptive agencies, who are winning clients in the current market as they go above and beyond to ensure clients get the best possible results and return for their efforts.

Compass Studio co-founder and co-director, Luke Dean-Weymark said, “we’re proud to partner with incredible values-aligned organisations that are, in my opinion, making a far more significant positive impact and contribution to our society and environment than our current government.”

“There are many big hurdles that we’re currently facing as global citizens and we’re humbled to be trusted with the opportunity to help spread the positive work and messages of our partners as they strive to create a better future.”

Last week, Compass Studio announced they went carbon neutral by partnering with Greenfleet Australia to plant and care for native, biodiverse forests across Australia and New Zealand.

Wayne Wescott, Greenfleet CEO noted, “there is a critical need for businesses to take climate action. As individuals we can all take steps to reduce our carbon footprint, but in order to create change at the scale and pace our climate requires, we need organisations to lead by example.”

“By offsetting with Greenfleet, Compass Studio is neutralising their carbon footprint, and also contributing to native ecosystem restoration in Australia. This means conserving biodiversity and creating habitat for our critically endangered native wildlife.”



Compass Studio was founded by Luke Dean-Weymark and Natalie Dean-Weymark, born from a desire to work with brands that are making a positive impact on the world. Their active mission of ‘doing good work, for brands that do good’ drives Compass to work with brands that not only inspire them, but who they connect with on distinct passion points – the environment, conscious consumerism, ethical business practice, the outdoors and adventure.

Compass’ work spans public relations, content strategy, digital, social and performance marketing, community management, partnerships and media buying, influencer outreach and events.