CampaignsNewsletter

Puma Floats Giant Football Down The Thames To Celebrate New Premier League Season Via DUDE

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
4 Min Read

The old float it down the Thames trick. Haven’t seen that one in a while. Puma has had a crack at this well-trodden activation to celebrate the start of the new English Premier League season.

‘The Biggest Goal’ created by DUDE London is an influencer and stunt campaign reimagines one of the city’s most famous monuments, Tower Bridge, as an installation for the biggest goal of all time.

Football influencer Jelani was challenged by PUMA to find the perfect location for Aston Villa’s midfielder, Morgan Rogers, to score the biggest goal ever.

Naturally, the Thames and Tower Bridge were selected as the pitch and the goal, respectively.

@puma.uk The making of the biggest premier league ball ever. 😮 name a player who’d miss with this. 👀 @Premier League #footballtiktok #premierleague #football #london #footballchallenge ♬ PASSO BEM SOLTO – Slowed – ATLXS

On Monday 11 August, ahead of the first game of the premier league season on 15 August, Puma debuted its new season Brilliance Ball by floating a giant inflatable 10.5 metre version of the it down the Thames. The big ball was created by production company HELO in the River Thames.

Launched at the King George V lock by London City airport, the ball travelled eight miles down the river to Butler’s Wharf. There, Rogers and Jelani were ready and waiting to ‘score’ the first goal of the season by ‘driving’ the ball through the goal-shaped silhouette of the opened Tower Bridge.

The activation follows and amplifies the message behind DUDE London’s previous ‘Have a Ball’ campaign, which aims to rekindle the joyful spirit of the game by empowering players to express themselves freely and bringing their most creative game to the pitch.

Josele Angulo Rodríguez, Puma teamhead marketing teamsport licensed said, “The Biggest Goal activation embodies the spirit of our partnership with the Premier League – celebrating the beautiful game in a bold, unexpected way. By transforming an iconic London landmark into the world’s biggest goalpost, we’re putting PUMA’s Brilliance Ball at the heart of football culture and inviting fans everywhere to kick off the new season with us.”

@puma.uk Dont reckon you could kick that back over mate? 😅 #PUMA #premierleague #london #footballtiktok #footballchallenge ♬ original sound – PUMA.UK

​Joe Ribton, creative at DUDE added, “I played football outdoors as a kid wherever, whenever – graduating from a section of fence in the garden as our goal, to jumpers in the park, to a (very dented) car. Whenever you find yourself with a football, the same urge to create a goal and play returns. For the first time in 25 years, fans of the Premier League have a new ball to play with – what better way is there to celebrate than scoring in the most iconic goal we could possibly create”.

Credits

Brand
PUMA

Creative
DUDE
image
Head of Production
Francesca Granata

Account Manager
Adriana Sabia

Client Lead
Hamish Day

Designer
Ross Warrington

Creative
Sophie Becker

Creative
Joe Ribton

Executive Creative Director
Tomás Gianelli O’Ryan

Chief Creative Officer
Curro Piqueras Parra

Production
HELO

Editor
Tom Wilson

Director of Photography
Siggi Rosen-Rawlings

1st AD
Jonathan Sidwell

Production Manager
Ugne Ciesiunaite

Producer
Amalia Rosen-Rawlings

Managing Director
Phoebe Smith

Director
William Maher

Post Production / VFX
Creep Studios

Related posts:

  1. Australian Unity Rolls Out ‘Rewrite The Rules Of Living’ Campaign Throwing Out Outdated Stereotypes Of Ageing
  2. Toyota Goes Meta In Latest Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Work
  3. Australian Avocados Unveils Playful New Spot ‘Avo-Can-Do’ Via Thinkerbell
  4. Afterpay Unveils ‘Pay It Forward’ Mystery Market To Bring Back Gifting During Financial Pressures

TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

WPP Motion Entertainment Launches First Australian Production, ‘Footy Shorts’, With Foxtel & The AFL
oOh!media Unveils New Look For Melbourne’s Iconic Billboard ‘The Bourke’
Papaya Hatches PR Partnership With Pace Farm
YoPRO & Turia Pitt Inspire Runners To Find Their ‘Reason’ Ahead Of Sydney Marathon In New Campaign Via Emotive
Register Lost your password?