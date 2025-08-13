Puma Floats Giant Football Down The Thames To Celebrate New Premier League Season Via DUDE

The old float it down the Thames trick. Haven’t seen that one in a while. Puma has had a crack at this well-trodden activation to celebrate the start of the new English Premier League season.

‘The Biggest Goal’ created by DUDE London is an influencer and stunt campaign reimagines one of the city’s most famous monuments, Tower Bridge, as an installation for the biggest goal of all time.

Football influencer Jelani was challenged by PUMA to find the perfect location for Aston Villa’s midfielder, Morgan Rogers, to score the biggest goal ever.

Naturally, the Thames and Tower Bridge were selected as the pitch and the goal, respectively.

On Monday 11 August, ahead of the first game of the premier league season on 15 August, Puma debuted its new season Brilliance Ball by floating a giant inflatable 10.5 metre version of the it down the Thames. The big ball was created by production company HELO in the River Thames.

Launched at the King George V lock by London City airport, the ball travelled eight miles down the river to Butler’s Wharf. There, Rogers and Jelani were ready and waiting to ‘score’ the first goal of the season by ‘driving’ the ball through the goal-shaped silhouette of the opened Tower Bridge.

The activation follows and amplifies the message behind DUDE London’s previous ‘Have a Ball’ campaign, which aims to rekindle the joyful spirit of the game by empowering players to express themselves freely and bringing their most creative game to the pitch.

Josele Angulo Rodríguez, Puma teamhead marketing teamsport licensed said, “The Biggest Goal activation embodies the spirit of our partnership with the Premier League – celebrating the beautiful game in a bold, unexpected way. By transforming an iconic London landmark into the world’s biggest goalpost, we’re putting PUMA’s Brilliance Ball at the heart of football culture and inviting fans everywhere to kick off the new season with us.”

​Joe Ribton, creative at DUDE added, “I played football outdoors as a kid wherever, whenever – graduating from a section of fence in the garden as our goal, to jumpers in the park, to a (very dented) car. Whenever you find yourself with a football, the same urge to create a goal and play returns. For the first time in 25 years, fans of the Premier League have a new ball to play with – what better way is there to celebrate than scoring in the most iconic goal we could possibly create”.

