PubMatic Partners With AlikeAudience To Offer Media Buyers Exclusive Sell-side Access To Transactional Data

PubMatic has announced a partnership with AlikeAudience in Australia, Japan, and Indonesia, enabling advertisers to access quality audience data on the supply side.

Activating data on the supply side cuts down complexity and delivers more efficiency and value for both media buyers and data owners, through higher match rates and better CPMs.

The partnership expands the reach of PubMatic Connect, PubMatic’s differentiated audience solution that leverages addressable signals from across the internet to help data owners drive monetization and help media buyers drive performance. Connect allows media buyers to leverage a portfolio approach to addressability.

AlikeAudience offers bespoke demographic, interest, and transactional data and has more than 7,000 audience segments in the US, Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia, across a wide range of industries, including FMCG, Automotive, Auto, and Financial. The company has substantial operations in APAC and the U.S. and assembles its audience data from exclusively consumer-consented CRM data, billions of unique mobile signals, and transaction data from multinational credit card companies.

Unlike most data vendors, AlikeAudience does not aggregate nor recycle data but sources it directly from trusted partners. Its audience solutions have been rated as 90 per cent accurate by Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings and are 100 per cent device-agnostic.

AlikeAudience has been operating in the Asia Pacific market for the past five years, working primarily with demand side platforms (DSPs) across the region, and this partnership makes the company’s high value audience data available on the supply side for the first time.

“We believe that working directly with PubMatic gives media buyers greater control over data, along with higher match rates and better campaign performance,” said PubMatic Asia-Pacific director, data and audience, Brandon Lee. “Our proximity to publishers and consumers means fewer hops around the ecosystem, making SSPs uniquely positioned to help brands reach audiences at the right place and time.”

“We are delighted to become a PubMatic data partner in Australia, Japan, and Indonesia,” said AlikeAudience founder and CEO Bosco Lam (lead image). “We believe advertisers will benefit from access to PubMatic’s quality mobile app media inventory, coupled with unique audiences created through packaged deals from the supply side.

Advertisers are seeking to ensure their digital advertising campaigns are privacy-compliant and do not utilise personally identifiable information, and that has been our competitive advantage. We believe brands can reach the right audiences with all of the right data privacy practices in place.”