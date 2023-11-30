PubMatic Nabs Luke Smith From Seven West Media

PubMatic, Inc. has announced the appointment of Luke Smith as senior director of CTV and online video, APAC.

Smith will start his role in the new year, working closely with the APAC and global leadership teams to define and execute the strategy for CTV, OTT, and online video across the region.

Smith joins PubMatic from Seven West Media, where he was head of programmatic sales and audiences for six years. During that time, he was responsible for leading the programmatic first strategy for Seven during the launch of 7plus into the Australian market. Smith gets previous experience includes eight years in the UK, part of which was spent as senior business director at The Exchange Lab, which was acquired by WPP. Smith is also co-chair of the Video Council for IAB Australia.

At PubMatic, Smith will work closely with the APAC commercial teams to further the company’s partnerships with leading broadcasters and publishers and maintain strong relationships with agency buyers. He will be instrumental in helping define PubMatic’s roadmap, responsible for collating and sharing product feedback and requirements from each region with the product and engineering teams.

“Having partnered with PubMatic for a number of years, I am thrilled to be joining the team in 2024. I’ve had an amazing tenure at Seven West Media with some incredible people, and this role will allow me to build on that success with new opportunities for brands and publishers right across the APAC region,” Smith said.

“We’re delighted to have Luke joining our APAC team. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with him for a number of years as a partner, and know he brings a wealth of experience to the role. I’m excited to see the impact he will have on this critical part of our business in 2024, as we further build our CTV and online video expertise and scale in the region,” said Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, APAC at PubMatic.

Based in Melbourne, Smith will report directly to Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, APAC.