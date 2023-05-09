PubMatic Launches Activate Supply Path Optimisation Tool For CTV & Video

Pubmatic has launched Activate, a new end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution that allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory.

The new tool gives buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by bringing it all into one platform, allowing for an easier transition from direct business to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals.

The company also said that its launch partners, including dentsu, FuboTV, GroupM, Havas, LG, Mars, and Omnicom Media Group Germany, will receive reduced complexity, time, and cost and an increased ROI. Publishers might also see increased revenue.

“Buyers and sellers of digital media are seeking a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable supply chain that delivers on programmatic’s full potential,” said PubMatic co-founder and CEO, Rajeev Goel.

“Activate extends the successful supply path optimization strategy we pioneered more than four years ago. By seamlessly connecting buyers and content owners via a single layer of technology, we are significantly reducing the hops, discrepancies, data proliferation, opacity, and complexity in the programmatic marketplace. This will result in higher ROI for buyers and increased revenue for publishers, consistent with our mission to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators who rely on advertising as a primary source of revenue.”

Activate was built using tech developed by Martin, which it acquired last year, and is fully built into the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.

“Making sure our clients access media in the most efficient and effective way possible is a core priority for us,” said Axel Jonuschies, GroupM’s managing partner for global programmatic investment.

“We’ve been partnering with PubMatic on optimizing our supply path for several years and more recently launched GroupM Premium Marketplace with them, providing the most direct and transparent connection to premium CTV and video publishers. With Activate, we are now able to further build on our marketplace, allowing our clients to maximize their working media and minimize technology costs on guaranteed activations.”