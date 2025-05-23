Publicis Snaps Up Captiv8 To Create Global Influencer Powerhouse

Publicis Groupe has announced its acquisition of global end-to-end influencer marketing platform, Captiv8.

Captiv8 brings with it a network of 15 million creators worldwide, covering 95 per cent of all influencers with more than 5,000 followers and a technology suite that includes proprietary AI tools, social listening, and a social commerce platform.

The acquisition will integrate Captiv8 with Influential and Epsilon, positioning the company to deliver what Publicis calls the “world’s most powerful connected influencer platform.”

Arthur Sadoun, global CEO of Publicis Groupe, said the acquisition furthers the company’s mission to build a “Category of One.”

“Through this acquisition, we are building the world’s most powerful influencer platform by connecting the scale and service of Influential with Captiv8’s unrivalled technology, grounded in Epsilon’s connected identity,” he explained.

“This platform is a one-stop-shop for our clients’ influencer marketing initiatives. They can uniquely unite, plan and optimise creator strategies that are brand fit, brand safe, with fully transparent measurement”.

Captiv8’s platform is active in 120 countries, processes more than 2.5 billion social posts annually, and ranks as the #1 Enterprise Influencer Platform by G2. According to Publicis, the combined offering will enable brands to “ignite earned-first programs on behalf of brands, to supercharge campaigns with authentic virality and connect directly to commerce”.

“Captiv8 was built to unify the fragmented creator economy—turning influence into a commerce engine that drives real ROI. Publicis Groupe shares that vision for a fully connected, data-powered future. Together, we’re not just scaling creator marketing, we’re transforming it into a global growth channel that delivers measurable impact from first impression to final purchase,” said Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 co-founder and CEO.

“As two leaders in the influencer marketing space, together, we bring unrivaled expertise, innovation, and transformation for our clients. We’re excited to collaborate with Krishna and Sunil to co-author the future of global influencer marketing at Publicis,” said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential.

In the Australian market, Publicis Groupe ANZ has been proactive in enhancing its influencer marketing services. The launch of FLUENT, an initiative that combines the company’s tools, technology, and talent, aims to maximise brand impact through strategic partnerships with talent and influencers. FLUENT integrates capabilities such as talent and influencer identification, integration of partnerships into e-commerce, and a proprietary ‘Return on Influence’ measurement framework.

The acquisition of Captiv8 aligns with Publicis Groupe’s strategy to bolster its commerce media offerings. Previous acquisitions, such as Mars United Commerce, have complemented and built upon Publicis’s existing services by combining Epsilon’s first-person identity data with proprietary data on shoppers and shopping behaviour, providing clients with comprehensive insights into purchase journeys .

The move signals a deepening commitment by Publicis to creator-led commerce and is expected to bolster its global Connected Influencer offering across social platforms, media channels, and markets.