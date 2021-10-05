Publicis Sapient Appoints Mark Williams As Federal Government Lead For Australia
Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation company, today announced the appointment of Mark Williams (pictured) as its federal government lead in Australia.
Based out of Canberra, Williams will be working in proximity of government departments and agencies to support and further their growing focus on digital and citizen experience transformation.
Williams brings over 17 years of experience in the creative, consulting, and digital transformation space with a deep understanding of Australia’s public sector.
He was most recently managing partner and public sector digital consulting lead at DXC Technology. In his new role at Publicis Sapient, Williams is responsible for leading and growing the digital strategy and transformation advisory service offerings for Federal Government department and agencies.
“We are delighted to welcome Mark on board. His appointment reiterates Publicis Sapient’s continued commitment to further strengthening our outstanding digital capabilities. We recognise the huge change of pace that the public sector is undergoing and its need to accelerate; we look forward to partnering with the government to see Australia leading the way in citizen-led digital experiences,” said Claire Rawlins, managing director Australia, Publicis Sapient
“This is an exciting moment for us. Mark brings a unique blend of creative and large-scale technology experience. He is ideally suited to bring Publicis Sapient’s laser focus on citizen-centric digital transformation for Federal Government clients and to differentiate us as a new and viable alternative in the market,” she added.
Williams has spent significant time working with Australian Government departments and agencies in his previous roles. It has helped him gain deep insights to draw synergies from collaboration with the government to design and build citizen-centric services.
He has worked with global digital transformation agencies, consultancies, and system integrators in his career, and has held senior positions at Oakton, VML, DigitasLBi, and OgilvyOne Worldwide.
“I am thrilled to join Publicis Sapient at this critical inflection point in the Australian Government’s digital transformation journey to provide its citizens with elevated public service experiences. With a rich global heritage of being a digital business transformation partner for governments and public services, Publicis Sapient is well-placed to offer a distinctively government-focused set of digital transformation capabilities and people to drive and secure the Australian Government’s investment in Australia’s digital future,” said Mark Williams.
“I look forward to building and leading a world-class digital transformation practice in Canberra that is passionate and experienced in helping progress the Australian Government’s digital transformation strategy and roadmap,” he added.
