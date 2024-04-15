Publicis Groupe APAC Strengthens Its Senior Leadership Team With Key Appointments

Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific has announced four key appointments as part of its efforts to strengthen its senior leadership team to power growth in the region.

Lead Image: L-R – Jessica Farrell; Pauly Grant; Anushka Methananda

These appointments are promotions from within the group, reflecting the organisation’s stance on talent recognition and its success in driving people development.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint our top talents from within our ranks who have demonstrated their capabilities into these key roles. This both underscores the breadth and depth of talent we have within the group and the fact that we are an organisation that recognises and rewards top talent with opportunities for growth and mobility. With these latest appointments, we are strengthening our core leadership team as we move ahead with our strategy to create even greater impact for clients and further elevate our position in the region,” said Jane Lin-Baden, CEO, Asia Pacific, Publicis Groupe.

Pauly Grant has been promoted to chief talent officer at Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific and will continue to be responsible for ANZ’s human resource portfolio. Pauly will focus on driving the region’s talent and culture strategy to support the group’s business strategy. She will work closely with the market chief talent officers and the Asia Pacific Executive Committee, and reports to Lin-Baden.

Pauly joined Publicis Groupe ANZ 11 years ago and has progressed through several increasingly senior roles, a testament to Publicis Groupe’s inclusive and progressive environment for its people. As an innovative HR leader, Pauly is committed to driving strategies that deliver important organisational change for the group’s people and business. In 2023, she was named one of ‘The 100 Human Resources Leaders to Know – Global 100 for HR’ by Human Resources Director (HRD) and lauded for leading the HR Team of the Year at the Australian HR Awards.

Martin Davie has been promoted from managing director, international, Publicis Media Singapore, to head of performance, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific. In his new role, Martin will focus on enhancing the group’s regional performance capabilities, ensuring superior client results and innovative service offerings, and instilling a performance-centric approach across the group’s operations. He reports to Ching Ian, CEO of PMX Asia Pacific, and Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific.

Since joining Publicis Media Singapore in 2019 to lead Performics, Martin has leveraged his 18-year background in performance media in the UK, Australia, and Asia to drive exceptional client outcomes. Over the past three years, his leadership of the International Hub team has been key in helping global brands

grow their business in the Asia Pacific market. In 2022, Martin was named one of Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40, highlighting his significant impact and leadership in the industry.

Jonathan Mackenzie has been promoted from managing director of Publicis Media Precision Asia Pacific to head of data Solutions, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, he is responsible for the growth of data-driven products and solutions that power advertising transformation for the group’s clients across both media and creative. Jonathan reports to Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific. Jonathan has over 20 years of experience in digital advertising. He spearheaded the launch of Publicis Media Precision in 2017, transforming programmatic capability across the region from a specialised central hub to dedicated teams in all markets, delivering impact to clients’ digital performance while driving growth in programmatic billings and revenues. He has also played a key role in regional and global new business wins, including GSK, Singapore Tourism Board and AB InBev. He is an IAB Southeast Asia and India Member, 614 Group Advisor, and received his Certificate of Advertising from the IPA in 2008.

Joanna Ong has transitioned from her role as Managing Director of MSL Singapore to managing director of communications & PR at Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore and Shanghai, she is responsible for

communications in the region across the group and reports to Jane Lin-Baden, CEO, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific.

Joanna is a senior communications practitioner with over 25 years of experience in reputation management, corporate and brand strategy, and communications. She started her public relations career at Ogilvy PR and

Burson-Marsteller and later moved into in-house roles, heading Asia Pacific corporate and brand communications for hospitality conglomerates, including IHG, Radisson Hotel Group and Hilton Worldwide. She returned to the public relations industry in 2021 to lead MSL Singapore’s transformation and growth.

As a senior leader with experience working with global conglomerates and in international consultancies, she is adept at leading multi-brand, multi-market communications teams and developing strategies that enhance reputation and support enterprises in their growth strategies.