Prime Video To Take AFL Global In 2026 With Drive To Survive-Style Docuseries

Prime Video announced that it has ordered an AFL docuseries in collaboration with Emmy-Winning production company Box To Box. Filming is due to commence this week across Australia and the series will premiere on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2026.

The series will show a character-driven snapshot of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, providing an inside look as it unfolds and immersing viewers in the competition. The docuseries promises an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the biggest sports in Australia. It will also give audiences outside of Australia unique insight into a sport celebrated with near religious fervor in the southern hemisphere.

The Untitled AFL Docuseries comes from Amazon MGM Studios and is produced by Box To Box with GoodThing Productions. The series will be executive produced by Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Hillary Olsen. Further news regarding storylines, player and team castings to be announced.

“We know our customers are passionate about homegrown sports and we’re excited to give audiences insider access to the moments and personalities that make the AFL so special,” said Alexandra Gilbert, head of content Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.

“By collaborating with storytelling experts Box To Box, we’re committed to bringing fans authentic, behind-the-scenes moments they’ve never experienced before, while helping to share Australia’s beloved sport with viewers worldwide.”

Since 2019, Prime Video has collaborated with the AFL to produce three local Amazon Original docuseries that have offered unprecedented access to the league, its players, and the broader cultural impact of Australian football. This includes Making Their Mark, which chronicles the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, Kick Like Tayla, focusing on AFLW star Tayla Harris, and Warriors On The Field, highlighting the experiences of Australian Indigenous players in the AFL.

These collaborations underscore Prime Video’s commitment to showcasing authentic Australian sports stories to a global audience. The new AFL docuseries will sit alongside other hit Australian Amazon Original docuseries like The Test S1-3, which follows the Australian Cricket Team, Shane and The Defenders.

“In the pantheon of international sports, AFL really stood out to us as rich terrain for storytelling potential” said Paul Martin co-founder Box To Box.

“The world of Aussie Rules has everything we look for in our shows — intensity, big personalities, massive stakes, and stories that hit hard on and off the field. We’re thrilled to bring audiences around the globe into the heart of such a tenaciously competitive league.”

“The league is excited to join forces with Box To Box and Prime Video to bring more fans closer to the game,” said Bec Haagsma AFL executive general manager customer and commercial.

“We love that new audiences will be connected to our stories and our game through this series, and our fans will enjoy finding even more reasons to love footy and its characters. Aussie Rules Football is intricately entwined with the Australian way of life and is full of wonderful characters, storylines and emotions that tie people together from all walks of life. This series is an important asset for the AFL as we aim to have footy in every household in the country, and introduce our game, and our stories, to international audiences.”

Since 2019, Prime Video has commissioned 31 Australian Original series and features in Australia—The Test S1-3, Making Their Mark, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia with Rebel Wilson, Back to the Rafters, Luxe Listings Sydney S1 – S3, award-winning feature-length documentary Burning, The Moth Effect, Head Above Water, Kick Like Tayla, Warriors On The Field, Class of ’07, Deadloch S1 & S2, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Dance Life, the lifestyle special Hugh van Cuylenburg: G.E.M, a series of ten stand-up comedy specials, Neighbours, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles, Five Blind Dates, The Office, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and the upcoming Top End Bub and Untitled AFL Documentary.

In addition to authentic sports documentaries, Australian sports fans can also watch live and exclusive ICC Cricket on Prime Video at no additional cost to Prime, including every World Cup and Champions Trophy match. Starting in October, Prime members in Australia will also have access to 67 regular season NBA games per season, every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament as well as first and second round games of the NBA Playoffs.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Untitled AFL Documentary anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Australia at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just AU$9.99/month, new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.