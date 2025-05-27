Posca Hydrate Sends Aussies On Billboard Hunt In New Campaign

Startup hydration brand Posca Hydrate is sending Aussies on a hunt to find a billboard.

It’s a new campaign featuring co-founder and comedian Merrick Watts and challenges Aussies to track down his custom billboard. If they do, they could win flights to Rome—the ancestral home of Posca.

The 6-week ‘Find Merrick’s Billboard’ campaign is rolling out across Out-of-Home media nationally from May 26, 2025, and amplified via social, digital and PR.

“This isn’t just about turning heads with a billboard stunt – it’s about staying true to our DNA,” said Ed Stening, co-founder of Posca Hydrate.

“Is handing a billboard over to Merrick with no rules risky? Hell yes, but calculated boldness is what Posca stands for. We are a hydration brand that skips the serious, brings the fun and delivers when its game time.”

Flipping the script on traditional outdoor advertising, Posca Hydrate has worked in partnership with Outdoor Advertising Collective (OAC), Australia’s fastest-growing outdoor business that offers brands, like Posca Hydrate, access to a network of assets, predominantly large format billboards.

Grant Kirkby, founder of OA Collective, says “we’re always looking to collaborate on campaigns that push creative boundaries and deepen audience engagement. Activations like this with Posca Hydrate don’t just capture attention – they help evolve and elevate the Out-of-Home landscape, which is exactly what we’re focused on achieving”.

To enter, participants must physically spot Merrick’s billboard in the wild – meaning time, location, and ideally a snap for proof. The rules are simple:

Find the billboard before 30 June, 2025 (we’re not saying where – that’s your job) Text the location to 0437 936 390 (beware, Merrick may call you back) Chance to win (flights to Rome or a minor prize).

Entries will go into the draw to win a major prize, return flights for two to Rome (estimated flight time approx. 57 hours), deliberately extended to be the longest journey to Rome possible – because no true gladiator ever took the easy way out. The minor prize will see one lucky winner supplied with a year’s worth of Posca Hydrate.

The disruptive campaign is designed to create talkability and earned attention, aligning with Posca Hydrate’s position as a modern hydration brand with ancient roots and no interest in playing by traditional rules.