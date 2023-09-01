Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play.

South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.

The Pluto TV FAST channels feature a wide variety of content across every genre and for all generations, offering iconic IP from trusted entertainment brands, with content spanning categories including movies and television, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, game shows, kids, and more.

Iconic seasons of Beverly Hills 90210 are available alongside channels for classic episodes of Happy Days or Dynasty. For comedy enthusiasts, there are channels devoted to sitcoms, movies and stand-up, and there’s even content for nostalgic millennials like Baywatch.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president, chief content officer and head of Paramount+, Paramount Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), said: “we’re thrilled to be launching this incredible line-up of more than 50 Pluto TV FAST Channels on 10 Play, all available for free for Australian audiences to enjoy”.

“From legendary titles such as I Love Lucy, fans of the 50s with Happy Days, lovers of the 80s and shoulder pads with Dynasty, or 90s nostalgia with Beverly Hills 90210, we have content for all audiences across every generation, taste, and age.

“We’re also incredibly proud of our content, technical and product teams who have worked tirelessly on this launch of the new dedicated branded area for Pluto TV on 10 Play,” said McGarvey.

Jarrod Villani, executive vice president, chief operating & commercial officer and regional lead, Paramount ANZ said: “Pluto TV gives us a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences on 10 Play.

“Our extensive library of FAST channels offers a world of entertainment for audiences but it’s also a premium, brand-safe environment for advertisers to connect with key demographics.

“As global pioneers in FAST we can draw on a wealth of expertise and insight across Paramount, allowing us to elevate the opportunity for our clients and we’re excited to be reinventing traditional TV for the digital age,” said Villani.

