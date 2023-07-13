Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic

Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO).

The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform.

Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both creative and media in real time. Advertisers using PubMatic will now be able to bolster campaigns and adjust ad spend towards the inventory that is securing the highest levels of attention.

“Advertisers are starting to harness the power of measuring and optimizing their campaigns on a quality metric like attention, rather than proxy metrics like viewability. Making this revolutionary metric accessible to customers is a key step to adoption and we are excited to partner with PubMatic, one of the world’s leading ad tech companies, to provide this scalable solution to their clients, ” said Hall.

The companies said that Attention Time is “highly predictive” of brand and performance outcomes and makes it a “revolutionary” barometer for advertisers to improve campaign effectiveness.

“We are seeing the demand for attention-based solutions continue to surge and are excited to offer advertisers the ability to choose Playground xyz’s industry-leading high-attention marketplaces within our platform. Integrating AIP’s Attention Time capabilities is an exciting step forward in allowing the world’s biggest brands to take action on attention,” said Peter Barry, vice president, addressability and commerce media, PubMatic.

Playground xyz AIPs high-attention marketplaces are available to all global PubMatic customers starting today.