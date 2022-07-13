Pitch2Punch Seeks To Fill Final Spots With Three Weeks Left To Apply

Pitch2Punch Seeks To Fill Final Spots With Three Weeks Left To Apply
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Applications are coming in for this year’s pugilistic extravaganza at the Randwick Racecourse Ballroom on Friday 11 November, and Pitch2Punch are looking to fill their final spots. But you don’t need them (or us) to tell you how awesome it is. Here’s a few pointers from previous Pitch2Punch Industry Champions and purveyors of sport’s sweetest science…

“From the intensive training programme with a great group of media folks to a once in a lifetime experience on fight night, Pitch2Punch is one of the best things you’ll ever do” – Joe James, client partner at TikTok.

“Pitch2Punch was a bucket list item for me, not just from a media career perspective, but life!” – Tahnee Fleming, partnership director, Initiative

“Pitch2Punch was one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever put myself through, but the effort all pays off when you stand in that ring and look at your friends and family” – Tom Ure, group sales manager, QMS

“What a fantastic experience this was, from the training to the actual fight night and from the people you meet to the friends you make. And to top it off, all for a good cause” – Nicola Jersek

“The training, learning the art of boxing and having an excuse not to drink for 12 weeks was awesome. I met people from agency and publisher land that I still chat to years later. Great experience” – Rhys Mugdan, agency sales director, Nova

As always, Pitch2Punch is open to men and women from across our industry of any age, fitness experience and position – from CEO to Account Exec. Rumour has it that it’s the girls who are getting in first so guys, it could be time to step up!

Pitch2Punch is proud to support positive mental health across our industry and beyond through its charity partner batyr and mentally-healthy.

Please login with linkedin to comment

bartyr Pitch2Punch

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]