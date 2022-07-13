Pitch2Punch Seeks To Fill Final Spots With Three Weeks Left To Apply

Applications are coming in for this year’s pugilistic extravaganza at the Randwick Racecourse Ballroom on Friday 11 November, and Pitch2Punch are looking to fill their final spots. But you don’t need them (or us) to tell you how awesome it is. Here’s a few pointers from previous Pitch2Punch Industry Champions and purveyors of sport’s sweetest science…

“From the intensive training programme with a great group of media folks to a once in a lifetime experience on fight night, Pitch2Punch is one of the best things you’ll ever do” – Joe James, client partner at TikTok.

“Pitch2Punch was a bucket list item for me, not just from a media career perspective, but life!” – Tahnee Fleming, partnership director, Initiative

“Pitch2Punch was one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever put myself through, but the effort all pays off when you stand in that ring and look at your friends and family” – Tom Ure, group sales manager, QMS

“What a fantastic experience this was, from the training to the actual fight night and from the people you meet to the friends you make. And to top it off, all for a good cause” – Nicola Jersek

“The training, learning the art of boxing and having an excuse not to drink for 12 weeks was awesome. I met people from agency and publisher land that I still chat to years later. Great experience” – Rhys Mugdan, agency sales director, Nova

As always, Pitch2Punch is open to men and women from across our industry of any age, fitness experience and position – from CEO to Account Exec. Rumour has it that it’s the girls who are getting in first so guys, it could be time to step up!

Pitch2Punch is proud to support positive mental health across our industry and beyond through its charity partner batyr and mentally-healthy.