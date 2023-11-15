Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns

We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November.

Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in Cairns have agreed to extend the deadline for session submissions.

The new deadline is 30 November, so don’t delay!

Grab Your Cannes In Cairns Tickets NOW!

A reminder that we want the bold, brave, weird and wonderful – and speaker or panel suggestions need not be from the industry – surprise us!

More than one session can be submitted, please make sure you are pitching an exclusive idea and speaker to us and for a peek at last year’s event check out the hype reel below.

So what are you waiting for? You can leave it another 29 days before panicking the night before and submitting your hot session ideas.

Enter below:

Loading…