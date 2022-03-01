‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest

It’s back and it’s different! Pinterest is hosting its second annual advertiser summit on March 10th at 10 am AEDT to take you behind the curtain of what’s to come on the platform this year and how Pinterest is building a different kind of online platform.

Under the theme, ‘It’s different here,’ you’ll hear about exclusive updates and get a rundown of how Pinterest is making it even easier to shop your tastes with personalised shopping features, as well as a preview of more new products coming to the platform this year. Pinterest will also unveil new research that proves that inspired consumers are more likely to purchase and interact with brands.

Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform that provides advertisers with a unique and exciting opportunity to reach consumers who are open-minded and coming to the platform searching for inspiration to take action on. Pinterest is inspirational and aspirational.

It is a platform for ideas and dreams where you can find a new hairstyle, recipe, or even how to style your home. Consumers use Pinterest to engage with brands and want their creativity to be sparked and help from brands to inform their purchasing decisions.

The visual ideas platform is a place where the commercial content on the platform enhances the users’ experience and allows brands to connect with consumers organically. Rather than jarring users with ads that disrupt their experience on the app, advertising on Pinterest is integrated seamlessly and adds to the user experience.

Pinterest Presents is created for advertisers across six countries, including Australia, the US, UK, France, Germany, and Canada. Pinterest has designed the summit to entertain, inspire and spark creativity among its advertising audience and offers critical insights into how advertisers can best utilise Pinterest.

Attendees will hear from an exciting line-up of speakers such as Pinterest’s CEO, Ben Silbermann, Andrea Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer, Malik Ducard, Chief Content Officer, Milka Kramer, Country Manager – UK and Ireland, Visha Kudhail, Business Marketing Director, EMEA, Julie Towns, Head of Ads Product Marketing and special guest Tan France. Each speaker will give advertisers the most important and relevant insights for how to make the most of Pinterest to reach their audiences.

Sessions will focus on how Pinterest is unique in having users come to the platform seeking inspiration. Pinners are looking for new ideas and inspiration; they are in the process of considering what to buy next.

This means advertisers can reach them while they are in the consideration stage. In fact, 97% of Pinner’s top searches are unbranded, meaning they are open to discovering new brands and therefore it’s a place for advertisers to connect with consumers in a purchasing mindset.

Melinda Petrunoff, Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand at Pinterest, said: “Pinterest Presents is the front row seat for marketers to see the future of Pinterest and how we’re building the inspiration to realisation platform.

“We’ve created a fun, fast-paced virtual event that will equally entertain and inspire you about how it’s different on Pinterest along with a first-hand view of what we’re rolling out this year. We’re building a platform where your audiences can feel inspired to discover and buy things they actually love and we can’t wait to show off what’s next.”

The event will deep dive into everything different about Pinterest, with segments on trends, shopping, creators, brand safety and ROI, so be prepared to be informed.

Pinterest Presents is also a DICE certified event to ensure it is as inclusive as Pinterest; everyone and anyone is welcome.

Don’t miss out, and sign up here! You can register for the event at https://pinterestpresents.com/