Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners

Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform.

Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look into specialty subjects, such as how to use the Trends tool.

Pinterest Academy can also teach advertisers how to apply insights and data from Pinterest and how to maximise the efficiency of on-platform tools and ad solutions.

Agencies, advertisers, and marketers will learn how to tap into new audiences on Pinterest. According to the company, 97 per cent of the top searches on its platform are unbranded, meaning that businesses of all sizes have an equal opportunity to meet them very early in their decision making journey.

“We created Pinterest Academy to help brands, agencies and marketers alike harness the unique intent and buying power of people on Pinterest and understand how to unlock the full potential of their campaigns on the platform. Only on Pinterest do people come with the clear intention of discovering the things that add value to their real lives, so they welcome content from brands that help them do just that. In today’s uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to connect with your audience where it matters, and Pinterest Academy will teach marketers how to do that effectively,” said Stacy Malone, head of global business marketing at Pinterest.

Those who enrol in the Pinterest Academy will find instructions and tips for every step of the campaign process. The Pinterest Academy first launched in 2019 but this is the first time that it has come to Australia.

The newest edition gives students new strategies and enhanced content, according to Pinterest. More than 14 courses are now available — twice as many as before, made up of more than 30 lessons designed to take around 15 minutes.

Pinterest Academy courses are now available globally in English. More languages will launch later this year in British English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.