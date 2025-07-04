Pine O Cleen Enters Third Year Of ‘Cleening Up’ In Partnership With Australian Red Cross

Pine O Cleen has entered into the third year of its successful partnership with Australian Red Cross, marking a milestone in their shared commitment to disaster recovery.

Through this sustained collaboration, the ‘Cleen Up Program’ provides essential hygiene products and financial support for the immediate clean-up and long-term recovery of disaster- impacted communities.

The ‘Cleen Up Program’ most recently supported those affected by Cyclone Alfred in Queensland and Northern NSW and will continue to support impacted communities in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

To assist with the clean-up in these communities, Pine O Cleen supplied cleaning and hygiene products for individuals to use within their homes and for Emergency Services Australian Red Cross volunteers to utilise at community spaces and recovery centres.

Australian Red Cross director of Emergency Services, Resilience & Recovery, Nichola Krey, said that recovery from disasters is a lengthy and multifaceted process that relies on support and donations from individuals and companies.

“The continued support from Pine O Cleen ensures we have the necessary hygiene products to help maintain community hygiene. This helps ensure better health and wellbeing for our community members and the organisations involved in the response and recovery efforts.”

“Australian Red Cross is not just there in the days or weeks after a major event. This partnership enables us to continue to provide long-term support in the months and years following a disaster. This type of support helps communities take the steps needed for stable and sustainable recovery.”

In July, customers can participate in and support the ‘Cleen Up Program’ by purchasing any Pine O Cleen product at Coles instore and online. This purchase will contribute towards Australian Red Cross’s vital work, with a donation of up to $100,000, directly supporting Australian communities affected by disasters and other emergencies.

Head of sustainability at Reckitt Australia, Laurie Ferland-Caouette, said, “For more than 70 years, Australians have trusted Pine O Cleen to help keep their homes clean and safe. This trust has extended beyond the home and into the heart of the community through our partnership with Australian Red Cross.

“We are so proud to reflect on three years of our partnership and the meaningful difference it has had on local communities – from flood-affected towns in Queensland and Northern NSW to rebuilding communities in the Northern Territory and South Australia – we are honored that Pine O Cleen continues to play a role in helping Australians get back on their feet. It is a particularly important time as many parts of the country grapple with intense rain and flooding.”

To date, Reckitt has supported Australian Red Cross humanitarian efforts with monetary donations of up to $600,000 and has provided hygiene and cleaning supplies to disaster-affected communities across the country.