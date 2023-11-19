Piers Morgan Posts VERY Unusual Tweet Following Australia’s World Cup Win

Piers Morgan has posted a very out-of-character Tweet following Australia’s defeat of India in the Cricket World Cup.

The British commentator has been far from kind about Australia’s cricket team in the past.

When Australia retained the ashes this year, Morgan led the charge of the whinging poms, saying “Has there ever been a less-deserved retention of the Ashes?” adding that England was “robbed”.

When England beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup he did not hold back in twisting the knife, describing it as “sweet revenge” and describing the Matildas as “wilting”.

So when Australia won the Cricket World Cup yesterday you would have thought Morgan would have been the most bitter of them all.

Yet the Brit posed an unusually humane Tweet following the win.

“Congrats to Australia on winning the World Cup. So well-deserved after the Ashes debacle. I couldn’t be happier for you all,” he said.

But before anyone becomes concerned that Morgan might have had a lobotomy, it is important to note that underneath the kind words was a clip from The Shining in which Jack Nicholson can be seen smashing up things in a pantry.

Aussies did not miss the chance to take a jab at Morgan with one replying “England still won the Moral World Cup” and another saying “India was robbed”.

One was a little more aggressive saying “nothing better than seeing England crumble and being knocked out like pansies and then Australia winning it all”.

Led by a fantastic century from Travis Head, Australia played a very strong game winning six wickets with 42 balls.