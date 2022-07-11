“Performative!” Journo Goes Viral For Controversial Woke Tweet

“Performative!” Journo Goes Viral For Controversial Woke Tweet
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Executive editor at RewireNewsGroup, Jessica Manson Pieklo is going viral for tweeting something quite thought-provoking, to say the least.

The journo tweeted, “Honestly if you’re a white person who says they’re committed to racial justice and you’re in good standing with most your family I have *questions* for you and they are definitely pointed.”

Mason Pieklo went on to tweet, “Full disclosure, I’m in contact with exactly three members of my birth and extended family for this specific reason.”

The tweet went viral and has received over 15,000 thousand likes and over 1,000 retweets. It’s also caused quite the stir on Twitter.

Naturally, the reactions are varied, one person tweeted that she was “brave” and another tweeted that she was being, “righteous.”

It’s always interesting when the journalist becomes the story. It’ll be interesting to see if the publication Manson Pieklo works for will react to her viral moment.

For instance, Nine recently apologised for a journo’s photo post on her private Instagram and ABC recently benched a journalist temporarily for her Twitter behaviour.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]