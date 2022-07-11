“Performative!” Journo Goes Viral For Controversial Woke Tweet

Executive editor at RewireNewsGroup, Jessica Manson Pieklo is going viral for tweeting something quite thought-provoking, to say the least.

The journo tweeted, “Honestly if you’re a white person who says they’re committed to racial justice and you’re in good standing with most your family I have *questions* for you and they are definitely pointed.”

Mason Pieklo went on to tweet, “Full disclosure, I’m in contact with exactly three members of my birth and extended family for this specific reason.”

Full disclosure I’m in contact with exactly three members of my birth and extended family for this specific reason — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

The tweet went viral and has received over 15,000 thousand likes and over 1,000 retweets. It’s also caused quite the stir on Twitter.

Even the good white families are a *scosh* racist when you scratch the surface — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

Naturally, the reactions are varied, one person tweeted that she was “brave” and another tweeted that she was being, “righteous.”

And to be clear we should absolutely have difficult and uncomfortable convos with family. But performative proclamations like these do what exactly? — Jeremy Rosenberg (@JeremyR1992) July 7, 2022

I have a relationship with my sister in law only. After 2016, I realized I have no shared values with my Trump supporting family. — Michelle 🧘🏻 Needs a Deep Breath ☮️ (@CitizenAtLarge_) July 7, 2022

ur so fucking awesome and brave jessica thank u — isobel (@ripisobel) July 8, 2022

Option 1: be a positive role model for your ideals, present in your family's lives

Option 2: be a negative role model and have no influence in your family's lives, but you get to be morally superior on Twitter — theheadasshoncho🇵🇷 (Guailo Ren) (@headasshoncho) July 7, 2022

It doesn’t actually help anything but she gets to feel righteous. And if white people enjoy anything it’s a feeling of righteousness. — Bon Iver Mectin (@anthonylitton) July 7, 2022

It’s always interesting when the journalist becomes the story. It’ll be interesting to see if the publication Manson Pieklo works for will react to her viral moment.

For instance, Nine recently apologised for a journo’s photo post on her private Instagram and ABC recently benched a journalist temporarily for her Twitter behaviour.