Nine Apologies After Journo Shares Contentious Abortion Post

Nine has issued an apology after its crime reporter, Lana Murphy, posted a photo of herself holding a controversial sign at a pro-choice rally.

Murphy posted a photo on her social media that showed her taking a side from a protestor that read, “Mary (The Virgin) should’ve had an abortion.”

The image Murphy posted caused a huge backlash online because it was religious.

Of course, it’s worth noting that currently, we are in very polarising times, The United States has overruled Roe Vs Wade. Which has meant women in America have lost their right to safe and accessible abortions. The ruling has caused an enormous backlash, and women worldwide have taken to the streets to protest and plenty of them are carrying controversial signs.

Still, Murphy is meant to appear unbias and her posting herself reaching for a sign that is sharing a very particular point of view caused a massive stir online.

In response, Nine issued an apology that read: “On the weekend, a 9News journalist posted an image to her personal social media account that caused offence to some members of the community,” the statement said.

“The journalist did not mean to cause any offence but has been counselled on why the post was not appropriate. 9News apologises to anyone offended by the post. We respect all sides of this sensitive issue and pride ourselves on reporting with impartiality.”

Murphy then posted her own apology: Where she wrote: “In my role as a journalist, I always strive to remain impartial and respectful to either side of rational debate. On Saturday, while reporting on the pro-choice rally, I was photographed being passed a sign made by one of the attendees.

“The words on the sign and my subsequent posting of that image on my personal social media account has caused offence to some in the religious community. This was not my intention, and I wholeheartedly apologise to those that were hurt. I acknowledge that in my professional role, it was not the appropriate time to appear to have chosen any side.”

Journalists getting slammed online for sharing something on their personal accounts has become almost normal in our social media-drenched times.

Recently ABC’s Fauziah Ibrahim took a break from her on-air role on ABC’s Weekend Breakfast after a Twitter scandal broke out. Two lists were made public from her personal Twitter account. One was called, “Labour Trolls/Thugs” and the other, “Lobotomised Sh#theads!”

