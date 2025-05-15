Pepper Money Recruits Wests Tigers Players For New Campaign

Non-bank lender Pepper Money has launched its new brand campaign platform, ‘Really Helpful Loan Options’, in collaboration with creative agency String Theory, media agency Customedia and major sponsorship partner, Wests Tigers.

Designed to communicate the brand’s promise to help people succeed, the campaign brings some of

the keyways Pepper Money can help to life.

The campaign features players from the Wests Tigers NRL and NRLW teams and Benji Marshall, the NRL head coach, not in traditional ambassador roles, but as collaborators who embody the flexible, helpful and can-do spirit that aligns so closely with Pepper Money’s ethos.

David Berry, head of brand and sponsorship for Pepper Money said the campaign aims to keep the

conversation around finance real – and that includes real people.

“Originally we were created to support people facing into real-life situations that their bank couldn’t

help with – and we looked to find ways to turn those no’s into a yes,” said Berry

“Today we have and wide range of loan options but that attitude of keeping things real has driven us ever since. Being really helpful is also about being can-do and flexible. That’s what our customers and partners value, and this campaign gives voice to that promise.”

Peter Lang, chief commercial officer of Wests Tigers, said the players and coach were quick to get

behind the message.

“This wasn’t a typical sponsor request, our players genuinely connect with what Pepper Money stands

for,” said Lang.

“They know what it means to back yourself, and to back each other. That’s what this campaign is

about, and why this partnership is one we’re proud to continue building.”

Shot on location at the Wests Tigers’ training grounds in Concord, the creative showcases unscripted

moments and self-aware humour from the athletes, adding warmth and relatability to Pepper Money’s

core proposition.

Jane Cherrington, navigator at String Theory, said the campaign came from a deeply honest place,

research with customers, business partners and staff.

“We stripped the polish back and built the work from the inside out. Not just in message, but in tone,”

Cherrington said.

“The Wests Tigers were the perfect expression of what ‘really helpful’ looks like in action. They

brought a sense of humour, teamwork and honesty that mirrors Pepper Money’s approach to helping

its customers. The result feels real because it is.”

The campaign’s media strategy was shaped by Customedia to prioritise screen dominance, high impact placements, and a strong alignment with live sport, particularly through Pepper Money’s ongoing partnership with the Wests Tigers.

Toby Roderick Partner at Customedia said the strategy was designed to leverage insights from Media

Mix Modelling and ensure that the creative was placed in relevant, high impact channels that would

ensure the campaign had a positive impact on the business.

“The media focus was to be visible, credible and connected via sport-led programming like NRL, AFL

games on Foxtel and Kayo Sports whilst also utilising YouTube and Out of Home formats across metro and regional markets,” Roderick said.

“It’s a media approach that’s as considered and helpful as the brand itself, with a mix of scale and

customer targeting built in.”

The Really Helpful campaign will roll out in bursts across broadcast, YouTube, Foxtel, radio, digital,

print and outdoor.

Credits:

Creative Agency: String Theory

Navigator: Jane Cherrington

ECD: Jeremy Taine

Aesthetics: Tim Blower and Sheridan Hampton

Post-production: Ian Bennett

Production: Happy Larry Productions

Media: Customedia

Partner: Toby Roderick and Richard Warwick

Strategist and Account Lead: Tegan Hillier

Media Analyst: Carlos Lopez

Sound: Liquid Studios

Post: String Theory

Client

CMO: Sarah Pikardt

Head of Brand and Sponsorship: David Berry

Brand and Sponsorship Specialist: Jennie Tran

Wests Tigers

Chief Commercial Officer: Peter Lang

Head of Partnerships: Matthew Hutch

Senior Partnerships Manager: Emma Michael