Penfolds Flying The Flag For Australia In Global Wine Brand Rankings

Brand Finance has launched its latest ranking of the top 10 most valuable and strongest champagne and wine brands, as part of its Alcoholic Drinks 2025 report. Penfolds has flown the flag high for Aussies yet again, as the only Australian brand to be included on the list.

The Adelaide based winery comes in at third in brand value at USD1.1 billion (AUD $1.7 billion at todays rate). Penfolds also leads as the world’s strongest champagne and wine brand, scoring 86.2 out of 100 in Brand Finance’s, Brand Strength Index. The brand earns a perfect 10 out of 10 score for price premium acceptance in its home market, underscoring the success of its premiumisation strategy through its Luxury and Icon collection, which features six flagship wines, launched in January 2024.

Moët & Chandon remains the world’s most valuable champagne and wine brand—a position it has held since Brand Finance introduced the Champagne and Wine 10 ranking in 2020. At that time, its brand value stood at USD1.4 billion (AUD $2.1 billion) and saw minimal growth through 2024. In 2025, however, the brand’s value has reached USD 2.1 billion (AUD $3.2 billion)—its highest yet.

LVMH, its parent company, credited its champagne division’s growth in 2023 to its value-led strategy and strong performance in markets like Europe and Japan. In 2024, the house reported a return to pre-pandemic norms, yet maintaining a market share of more than 22 per cent. The brand also maintains high-profile, long-term partnerships. These include a 34-year role as the official champagne of the Golden Globes and a global ambassadorship with international tennis star Roger Federer since 2012.