Pedestrian Group Promotes James McManus To Executive Creative Director
Australian youth-focused publisher Pedestrian Group has announced the promotion of James McManus (pictured) to executive creative director.

Matt Rowley, CEO of Pedestrian Group said: “James has been a foundational member of Pedestrian Group leadership and spearheaded the growth of our creative capability, which has included bringing the VICE, Refinery29 and Openair Cinemas brands into our creative arsenal, as well as preparing for the launch of our latest publication, The Chainsaw. He has a unique set of talents across all forms of media and activation, and this role will enable him to share even more of his expertise with our clients and partners.”

In addition to continuing to build the company’s creative capabilities, McManus will now be responsible for managing the group’s creative representation with clients and agency partners, overseeing the continued promotion and growth of the Australian VICE and Refinery29 brands within their global networks, and identifying opportunities for further creative integration with Nine.

On his promotion, McManus said “Pedestrian Group leads the charge for big, creative ideas and commercial solutions. I’m excited in this new role to continue elevating our productions, partnerships and people as our incredible portfolio grows.”

McManus will commence the role of executive creative director effective immediately, and a newly-created position of head of studio operations will be created within his leadership team to facilitate its continued growth.

