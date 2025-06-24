Paul Feig, Mo Gawdat, Lucy Guo & More Join Star-Packed SXSW Sydney 2025 Line-Up

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has revealed updates to its 2025 program, with several global leaders joining the conference, alongside an exciting array of films and games set to take the stage this October.

The Conference Program has announced its first 50 sessions, in addition to two new keynote speakers, including: Paul Feig, revered director of hit films such as Bridesmaids, and creator of the cult favourite TV series Freaks and Geeks Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer of Google X and host of #1 mental health podcast Slo Mo

They join previously announced keynote speaker Meredith Whittaker, President of encrypted messaging app Signal.

Other newly announced featured speakers include Lucy Guo, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire and the CEO and Founder of Passes; Lars Rasmussen, co-founder of Google Maps, Panathēnea and angel investor; and Niall Firth, Executive Editor of MIT Technology Review.

The Screen Festival is proud to announce that Paul Feig will receive the inaugural SXSW Sydney Screen Pioneer Award, honouring his groundbreaking contributions to genre filmmaking and film culture. To celebrate his storied career, a retrospective of his most beloved works will be screened, spotlighting his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most influential comedic filmmakers.

In addition, the Screen Festival also welcomes six feature films – By Design (starring Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis), $POSITIONS, Dead Lover, Zodiac Killer Project, The Last Sacrifice and Bokshi – as well as a host of short films, including the BAFTA-nominatedStomach Bug and Chasing The Party, produced by Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell.

The first 40 games to be joining the Games Festival Showcase have been revealed. Hailing from 26 countries, these games will be available to playtest and demo at the Games Festival’s new home: the ICC Sydney. More than 30 speakers and mentors will share their expertise through panels, hands-on workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, with the first wave of sessions now announced—covering everything from indie marketing and global publishing to creative resilience and the future of storytelling in games.

This latest announcement brings the SXSW Sydney program to more than 100 speakers, 50 conference sessions, 75 artists, 40 games and 27 films — with hundreds more to be revealed in the lead-up to October.

SXSW Sydney is proud to welcome back QMS and Accenture, this year as Major Conference Partners, to present Marketing & Media and Tech & Innovation respectively. This year’s program is strengthened by a dynamic mix of returning and new partners including The Growth Distillery, CyberCX and Charitabl — alongside long-time Super Sponsor Commonwealth Bank, proudly returning for the third consecutive year.

SXSW Sydney 2025 will dive deep into the most pressing trends shaping our world—from AI’s accelerating advancements and the future of work to quantum technologies, cybersecurity, sustainability and the ever-evolving creative industries. A must-attend event for professionals and innovators in leadership roles, SXSW Sydney runs from October 13-19, featuring 1,600 sessions and events including 400+ conference sessions, 150+ professional development sessions, 300+ music performances, 95 film screenings, 150 games and over 400 brand-led events.